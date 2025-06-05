Enemy strong point destroyed by ammunition over 100 kg: a new type of weapon was tested in the Kherson direction

A new type of weapon from Brave1 participant was tested in the Kherson direction - an enemy stronghold was destroyed by ammunition weighing over 100 kg. This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

According to Fedorov, a new type of weapon from Brave1 participant was tested on the front. This is another step towards technological superiority.

Brave1, together with the manufacturer and military unit, tested an experimental technology in the Kherson direction. The result is that an enemy stronghold was destroyed by ammunition weighing over 100 kg - said the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Fedorov did not provide details, but clarified that this is only the beginning.

Soon - even more solutions that the enemy will feel - summarized the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

New details of the unique special operation "Web": SSU showed "fresh" exclusive footage