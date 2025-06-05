Enemy strong point destroyed by ammunition over 100 kg: a new type of weapon was tested in the Kherson direction

$41.480.16
47.200.23
ukenru
Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on
04:58 PM • 12383 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
02:42 PM • 34652 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
02:25 PM • 45988 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 51141 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 60582 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 56039 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 86636 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 62198 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 48788 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 67541 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2m/s
55%
750mm
Popular news

Ukraine reacted to Poland's decision regarding the “genocide of the OUN and UPA”: it contradicts good neighborliness

June 5, 11:48 AM • 33143 views

Xi, Trump hold phone talks

01:17 PM • 3804 views

"It's not just gingerbread": The US Senate is preparing devastating sanctions against Russia for Putin's actions in Ukraine

01:20 PM • 69216 views

Instead of lowering prices - growth of manufacturers' profits: three months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market

03:55 PM • 33100 views

"I am with Ukraine": Trump made a statement at the White House

04:44 PM • 28644 views
Publications

Instead of lowering prices - growth of manufacturers' profits: three months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market

03:55 PM • 33561 views

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 126134 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 137548 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 196616 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 236426 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Friedrich Merz

Rustem Umerov

Xi Jinping

Actual places

Ukraine

White House

United States

Turkey

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 99643 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 65759 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 110340 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 335634 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 177155 views
Actual

The Guardian

Shahed-136

Facebook

Mikoyan MiG-29

T-72

Enemy strong point destroyed by ammunition over 100 kg: a new type of weapon was tested in the Kherson direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 942 views

A new type of weapon from Brave1 was successfully tested in the Kherson direction. The enemy's strong point was destroyed by ammunition weighing over 100 kg.

Enemy strong point destroyed by ammunition over 100 kg: a new type of weapon was tested in the Kherson direction

A new type of weapon from Brave1 participant was tested in the Kherson direction - an enemy stronghold was destroyed by ammunition weighing over 100 kg. This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

According to Fedorov, a new type of weapon from Brave1 participant was tested on the front. This is another step towards technological superiority.

Brave1, together with the manufacturer and military unit, tested an experimental technology in the Kherson direction. The result is that an enemy stronghold was destroyed by ammunition weighing over 100 kg

- said the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Fedorov did not provide details, but clarified that this is only the beginning.

Soon - even more solutions that the enemy will feel

- summarized the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

New details of the unique special operation "Web": SSU showed "fresh" exclusive footage04.06.25, 17:54 • 11923 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarTechnologies
Mikhail Fedorov
Kherson
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9