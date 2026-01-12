Over UAH 5.8 million in bribes: law enforcement agencies in three regions exposed schemes for illegal border crossing

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

The Prosecutor's Office, together with law enforcement agencies, has uncovered several schemes for evading mobilization and illegally transporting conscripted men abroad. In the documented episodes, the amount of illicit gain exceeds UAH 5.8 million, and 11 individuals have been notified of suspicion. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Ivano-Frankivsk

In Prykarpattia, a 75-year-old man was exposed for repeatedly organizing the illegal transportation of conscripts abroad. For 12.5 thousand euros per person, he promised instruction, transportation, and escort through mountainous terrain to Moldova, bypassing checkpoints. He was detained while attempting to transport two individuals.

Also, five residents of the region who acted as part of an organized group were notified of suspicion. According to the investigation, the organizer, together with accomplices, including two employees of the "Verkhovynskyi" National Park, transported men through mountainous terrain for 8,000 euros per person. Law enforcement officers documented four facts of illegal transportation. All suspects were remanded in custody with the possibility of bail.

Sumy region

A resident of Sumy was notified of suspicion for organizing a scheme to evade mobilization. He promised to arrange fictitious documents for deregistration from military service and illegal departure abroad for 11,000 US dollars per person. The man was detained while attempting to transport five conscripts. Law enforcement officers seized 55,000 US dollars in illicit gains.

Chernivtsi region

In Bukovyna, a foreigner was exposed who tried to illegally transport seven men abroad by hiding them in a truck with beer.

According to the investigation, the cost of illegal departure ranged from 6,000 to 13,000 euros per person. During the detention at the "Mamalyha" checkpoint, law enforcement officers seized 34,000 euros.

In total, according to preliminary data, the amount of illicit gain exceeds UAH 5.8 million. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, and law enforcement officers are identifying all individuals involved in organizing the illegal schemes.

The suspects were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Depending on their role and actions, they are charged with illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine, committed as part of organized groups (Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the post states.

Kyiv police detained a 42-year-old man who promised conscripts illegal border crossing to Europe by river for 8,000 US dollars. He was detained while receiving an advance payment of 5,000 dollars.