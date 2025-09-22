$41.250.00
"Drone Army Bonus": Ministry of Defense to receive an additional over UAH 2 billion to finance the project

Kyiv • UNN

 • 338 views

The Cabinet of Ministers supported the Ministry of Defense's proposal to reallocate the remaining funds from the Ministry of Strategic Industries. This will allow military units to accumulate points for hitting enemy targets and order Ukrainian-made UAVs and electronic warfare equipment.

"Drone Army Bonus": Ministry of Defense to receive an additional over UAH 2 billion to finance the project

At today's meeting, the government supported the proposal of the Ministry of Defense to reallocate the remaining funds of the Ministry of Strategic Industries to strengthen the financing of the "Army of Drones Bonus" project. This was announced by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

The Ministry of Defense will receive more than UAH 2 billion additionally to finance the "Army of Drones Bonus" project.

- Shmyhal said.

Details

According to the minister, thanks to this initiative, military units can accumulate points for hitting enemy targets, and then order Ukrainian-made UAVs and EW equipment on the Brave1 Market platform and receive them through the DOT-Chain Defence digital system.

Additionally

As reported by Taras Melnychuk, the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the government directed the remaining funds, amounting to UAH 2 billion 500 million 28.309 thousand as of January 1, 2025, to the Ministry of Defense for measures to reform and develop the defense-industrial complex, develop, master, and implement new technologies, increase existing production capacities for the manufacture of defense products, and procure weapons, military (special) equipment, means, and equipment.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the decision to create modern separate assault forces. According to the President, "everything is being prepared" now, and "everything will be working in about a week or ten days."

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Brave1
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal