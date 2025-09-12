$41.210.09
We will finance 70-80% of the construction of robotic laboratories: Fedorov announced a competition for universities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 540 views

Mykhailo Fedorov announced a competition for universities to finance 70-80% of the construction of robotic laboratories. This is part of the Brave1 program, for which UAH 2.77 billion has been allocated.

We will finance 70-80% of the construction of robotic laboratories: Fedorov announced a competition for universities

A competition for universities will soon be announced to finance 70-80% of the construction of robotic laboratories. This was stated by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on the sidelines of the Fifth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, reports UNN.

Details

We have only just started this cooperation, but we see incredible potential in universities. Universities need to be given the right tasks. This was the root of the problem, that there is great intellectual potential, but few people set the right tasks - what to do? What problem to solve? I think the results will be available soon

- said Fedorov.

He reminded that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed amendments to the budget and allocated money for Brave1 to provide a grant program for universities that are ready to co-finance robotics laboratories.

Earlier, Fedorov noted that the Verkhovna Rada adopted budget amendments and increased funding for the creation of technological game-changers. He noted that UAH 2.77 billion was allocated for the updated Brave1 grant program.

We have a grant program. We want to announce a competition soon, where universities can participate and we will finance 70-80% of the construction of robotic laboratories in these universities. We want to move forward with this model, as we moved with the opening of the Defence tech market and the provision of grants, we also want to do so in the civilian direction, because Brave1 is part of the innovation fund and our task is to develop innovation in general. Therefore, we will provide such grants and I very much hope that by the end of this year we will implement this program and provide the money

- Fedorov said.

Brave1 will soon launch an AI-based drone grant program – Fedorov28.07.25, 15:45 • 3507 views

Addition

Fedorov reported that the first 7 universities joined the Brave1 cluster.

This will be a separate Brave1 project aimed at attracting scientific potential for the development of Ukraine's defense sector and at the same time creating new opportunities for young people pursuing engineering education

- he wrote.

Fedorov said what the cooperation entails:

  • holding joint events aimed at technology development, including hackathons;
    • supporting universities in developing innovative solutions in the field of defense;
      • involving scientists in developer consultations;
        • organizing student internships in Brave1 cluster companies.

          As of today, the first 7 universities have already joined the Brave1 cluster:

          • Oles Honchar Dnipro National University;
            • National Aerospace University "Kharkiv Aviation Institute";
              • Kharkiv National University of Radio Electronics;
                • Higher Education Institution "Ukrainian Catholic University";
                  • Lviv Polytechnic National University;
                    • State University "Kyiv Aviation Institute";
                      • Ukrainian State University of Science and Technology.

                        Anna Murashko

                        SocietyTechnologiesEducation
                        Defence City
                        Brave1
                        Mykhailo Fedorov
                        Volodymyr Zelenskyy
                        Ukraine