Brave1 launches grant program for large-scale production of explosives: Cabinet of Ministers adopted resolution
Kyiv • UNN
A grant program from the Brave1 platform is being launched in Ukraine to scale up the production of explosives and components for ammunition. The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a corresponding resolution, which provides for a transparent procedure and technical expertise.
A grant program from the Brave1 platform is launching in Ukraine, which will allow scaling up the production of explosives and components for ammunition. This was reported on Telegram by the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted the corresponding resolution: the main task of the grant program is to support the scaling up of explosive production.
From drones to explosives – everything needed for the front must be produced systematically and in the required volumes. And we are already creating the necessary mechanisms for this. This is an important step towards forming a full-fledged infrastructure for serial ammunition production in Ukraine
The grant competition provides for:
- a transparent procedure;
- technical expertise from the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine;
- product testing with the participation of a control commission;
- control over each stage of project implementation.
Meanwhile, Minister of Defense and former Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal stated that the Brave1 cluster has already issued about 560 grants totaling over 2.2 billion hryvnias.
Recall
The Brave1 cluster launched the Test in Ukraine platform. This allows international defense tech companies to test their technologies on a real battlefield in Ukraine.