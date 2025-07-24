Brave1 launches grant program for large-scale production of explosives: Cabinet of Ministers adopted resolution

$41.770.00
48.980.12
ukenru
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 11329 views
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
07:16 AM • 27445 views
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
July 23, 08:24 PM • 42699 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:09 PM • 75508 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
July 23, 08:05 PM • 54277 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
July 23, 07:49 PM • 46406 views
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
July 23, 04:26 PM • 71941 views
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 129703 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 12:48 PM • 62521 views
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Exclusive
July 23, 12:21 PM • 86912 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych – retired Captain 1st Rank on the formation of the Ukrainian Navy and the first NATO missions in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
3.5m/s
35%
748mm
Popular news
Ukraine put forward three key priorities at the Istanbul talks - UmerovJuly 24, 01:40 AM • 44738 views
Odesa's Pryvoz engulfed in flames after enemy attackJuly 24, 02:54 AM • 41915 views
Enemy attack destroyed a 9-story building in Odesa, there is a threat of collapseJuly 24, 04:30 AM • 51895 views
Imitation of the struggle for patients: how MP Kuzminykh turned the subcommittee on pharmacy into a tool for lobbying oligarchs06:41 AM • 34967 views
Ministry of Energy: enemy massively attacked TPP08:03 AM • 27963 views
Publications
Imitation of the struggle for patients: how MP Kuzminykh turned the subcommittee on pharmacy into a tool for lobbying oligarchs06:41 AM • 35910 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 129703 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 213135 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expectJuly 23, 06:28 AM • 269282 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire signJuly 23, 05:00 AM • 299091 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Oleh Syniehubov
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Kyiv Oblast
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 160804 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 280454 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 365964 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 371487 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 361197 views
Actual
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Diia (service)
The New York Times
IRIS-T

Brave1 launches grant program for large-scale production of explosives: Cabinet of Ministers adopted resolution

Kyiv • UNN

 • 340 views

A grant program from the Brave1 platform is being launched in Ukraine to scale up the production of explosives and components for ammunition. The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a corresponding resolution, which provides for a transparent procedure and technical expertise.

Brave1 launches grant program for large-scale production of explosives: Cabinet of Ministers adopted resolution

A grant program from the Brave1 platform is launching in Ukraine, which will allow scaling up the production of explosives and components for ammunition. This was reported on Telegram by the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted the corresponding resolution: the main task of the grant program is to support the scaling up of explosive production.

From drones to explosives – everything needed for the front must be produced systematically and in the required volumes. And we are already creating the necessary mechanisms for this. This is an important step towards forming a full-fledged infrastructure for serial ammunition production in Ukraine

– Fedorov stated.

The grant competition provides for:

  • a transparent procedure;
    • technical expertise from the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine;
      • product testing with the participation of a control commission;
        • control over each stage of project implementation.

          Meanwhile, Minister of Defense and former Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal stated that the Brave1 cluster has already issued about 560 grants totaling over 2.2 billion hryvnias.

          Recall

          The Brave1 cluster launched the Test in Ukraine platform. This allows international defense tech companies to test their technologies on a real battlefield in Ukraine.

          Yevhen Ustimenko

          Yevhen Ustimenko

          SocietyTechnologies
          Brave1
          Mykhailo Fedorov
          Ukraine
          Denys Shmyhal
          Tesla
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          S&P 500
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Brent Oil
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gold
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gas TTF
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9