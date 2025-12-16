US freezes $40 billion tech deal with Britain

Photo: Reuters

Washington has suspended the implementation of the "Technology Prosperity Agreement" due to disagreements with London on digital regulation and food standards. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The document, agreed upon during Donald Trump's visit, provided for cooperation in the fields of AI, quantum computing, and nuclear energy. However, the US is dissatisfied with the British digital services tax, online safety rules, and restrictions on the import of American products.

Digital taxes are considered key problems because London refuses to abolish fees from US tech giants. Also, Britain is not ready to lower standards for the sake of American agricultural imports.

Steel negotiations have stalled, despite progress in pharmaceuticals.

British ministers insist that they will not make concessions on regulatory issues, which jeopardizes the strategic partnership.

Recall

US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in September signed a new technology partnership agreement between the UK and the US.