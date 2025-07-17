Opens new opportunities for international defence tech companies in Ukraine: Fedorov spoke about the Brave1 cluster

The Brave1 cluster has opened up the opportunity for international defense tech companies to test their technologies in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.

Details

As the minister noted, the cluster represented Ukraine and Ukrainian innovative technologies at the LANDEURO conference by AUSA (Association of the United States Army), which took place in Wiesbaden, Germany.

During the conference, Brave1 launched the Test in Ukraine platform to give our partners the opportunity to test their technologies in Ukraine on a real battlefield. – Fedorov noted.

He added that foreign companies or governments will be able to create precise solutions for real war challenges, as well as instantly receive feedback from the military and improve products based on combat experience.

We have real-time technological warfare experience that no other country in the democratic world has. – Fedorov noted.

Additionally

Brave1 is a cluster for the development of military technologies in Ukraine, which was launched on April 26, 2023. Among the founders are the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Strategic Industries, the Ministry of Economy, the National Security and Defense Council, and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

