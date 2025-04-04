$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15531 views

06:32 PM • 28277 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64602 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213539 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122464 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391720 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310600 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213723 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244207 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255090 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22709 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45198 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45198 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131610 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131610 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14749 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14020 views

05:58 PM • 14020 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131642 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131642 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213539 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391720 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254232 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254232 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310600 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2976 views

07:44 PM • 2976 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14045 views

05:58 PM • 14045 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45224 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45224 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72068 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72068 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57167 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57167 views
NATO Secretary General: Closer cooperation between Russia, China, North Korea and Iran could even threaten the United States

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that there is an exchange of military assistance between the Russian Federation and the DPRK. Russia is receiving troops and weapons, while in return it is helping the DPRK develop its missile and nuclear programs.

War • December 4, 01:10 PM • 23331 views

Rutte: “The message is clear - NATO is helping Ukraine and we will continue to do so”

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed the continuation of assistance to Ukraine. The Alliance has provided €20.9 billion in military assistance in the first half of 2024 and plans to fulfill its commitments by the end of the year.

Politics • October 17, 07:50 AM • 13867 views

NATO sets up support mission for Ukraine with logistics centers in Poland and Romania

NATO is forming a 700-strong NSATU mission to support Ukraine. Headquarters will be located in Germany, Poland and Romania, coordinating military assistance and countering the Russian threat.

Politics • October 16, 11:01 AM • 13679 views

NATO will not be afraid of Russian threats and will continue to support Ukraine - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that the Alliance will not be intimidated by Russia's threats and will continue to support Ukraine. During a visit to the NATO mission in Ukraine, he emphasized the Alliance's defensive nature and readiness to counter any threat.

War • October 15, 07:09 AM • 44025 views

NATO Secretary General: "We will do everything necessary to make sure that Ukraine wins"

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that the Alliance will not be intimidated by Russian threats and will continue to support Ukraine. He visited the new NATO mission in Germany, which will coordinate military assistance to Kyiv.

Politics • October 15, 05:47 AM • 30340 views

Missiles for air defense and ammunition: Australia to provide Ukraine with new military aid package

Australia will provide Ukraine with $250 million in military aid, including guided and air defense missiles, anti-tank weapons, ammunition, and personnel for a new NATO command to coordinate assistance to Ukraine.

War • July 11, 06:08 PM • 28018 views