NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that there is an exchange of military assistance between the Russian Federation and the DPRK. Russia is receiving troops and weapons, while in return it is helping the DPRK develop its missile and nuclear programs.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed the continuation of assistance to Ukraine. The Alliance has provided €20.9 billion in
military assistance in the first half of 2024 and plans to fulfill its commitments by the end of the year.
NATO is forming a 700-strong NSATU mission to support Ukraine. Headquarters will be located in Germany, Poland and Romania, coordinating military assistance and countering the Russian threat.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that the Alliance will not be intimidated by Russia's threats and will continue to support Ukraine. During a visit to the NATO mission in Ukraine, he emphasized the Alliance's defensive nature and readiness to counter any threat.
Australia will provide Ukraine with $250 million in military aid, including guided and air defense missiles, anti-tank weapons,
ammunition, and personnel for a new NATO command to coordinate assistance to Ukraine.