Defence Minister Umerov commented on the appointment of Shapovalov as the new Commander of the Ground Forces

Minister of Defence Rustem Umerov commented on the appointment of the new Commander of the Ground Forces, Hennadii Shapovalov, noting that the combination of practical combat experience, management decisions at the operational command level, and understanding of interoperability principles with partners will be a strengthened foundation for the further development of the Ground Forces. Umerov wrote about this on Facebook, UNN reports.

The President of Ukraine has appointed a new Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the decree of the head of state, Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov became the new commander. An officer with combat experience. For the past few years, he commanded the troops of the "South" Operational Command. He also carried out tasks in Wiesbaden (Germany) within the framework of cooperation with NATO partners, coordinating important elements of international military interaction. - Umerov wrote.

He noted that the Ground Forces are the basis of the state's defense system, and therefore they face key tasks at this stage of the war.

I am confident that the combination of practical combat experience, management decisions at the operational command level, and understanding of interoperability principles with partners will be a strengthened foundation for the further development of the Ground Forces. - Umerov added.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov as the new Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.