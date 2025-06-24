Poroshenko waited out the massive missile attack on vacation in Turkey and gave his sons a million dollars - media

$41.870.04
48.020.18
ukenru
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 24105 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
08:36 AM • 63434 views
Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The Hague
Exclusive
08:07 AM • 60094 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 71772 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
07:34 AM • 63671 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
06:40 AM • 49873 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
June 24, 05:31 AM • 62574 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 59202 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 287617 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
June 23, 02:03 PM • 120407 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
4.8m/s
64%
746mm
Popular news
Ukraine condemned Iran's missile strike on Qatar, pointing to Tehran's ties with RussiaJune 24, 02:25 AM • 107867 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms: forecasters give June 24 forecastJune 24, 03:59 AM • 101817 views
Trump announced the ceasefire between Israel and Iran came into effectJune 24, 05:38 AM • 100881 views
Almost a quarter of a million euros and dollars were tried to be smuggled out of Ukraine in a car trunk: stopped at the EU border06:16 AM • 85175 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental Imitation08:49 AM • 58200 views
Publications
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection system11:50 AM • 3868 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"09:55 AM • 31967 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental Imitation08:49 AM • 59230 views
Refreshing summer classics: delicious cold soup recipes for hot daysJune 23, 07:05 PM • 101509 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandalJune 23, 04:46 PM • 287617 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Rustem Umerov
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Dnipro
The Hague
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" reboot11:51 AM • 1594 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 92460 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 171620 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 293994 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 161067 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Mi-8
Shahed-136
Buk air defense system
Tor missile system

Poroshenko waited out the massive missile attack on vacation in Turkey and gave his sons a million dollars - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4802 views

Petro Poroshenko, while in Turkey, gifted his children 1 million US dollars, as reflected in his declaration. The press service of "European Solidarity" confirmed the fact of the gift to the children but did not provide details regarding the purpose of the trip to Turkey.

Poroshenko waited out the massive missile attack on vacation in Turkey and gave his sons a million dollars - media

People's Deputy, leader of the "European Solidarity" party Petro Poroshenko, under the guise of a business trip, spent time with his family in Turkey, where he gifted 1 million US dollars to his children. This was reported by "Slidstvo.Info" with reference to the data from the NAPC declaration registry.

"In early May, Petro Poroshenko reported significant changes in his property status, where he indicated that on April 28, he gifted 41.7 million UAH (1 million US dollars at the current exchange rate, — ed.) in Turkey. The MP also noted that on April 25, a few days earlier, he paid 237,860 UAH for accommodation in Turkey. From the declaration, it is unknown to whom exactly Poroshenko gifted the money and whose accommodation he paid for," "Slidstvo.Info" reports.

The press service of "European Solidarity" stated that Poroshenko made the gift to his children. However, they did not specify to whom exactly and why in Turkey.

"When asked about the purpose of the trip, the press service said that Petro Poroshenko went on a business trip to the German city of Wiesbaden to participate in a meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Council Ukraine-NATO (from April 23 to 24) and to Valencia (Spain) for the annual Congress of the European People's Party (from April 28 to 30). Regarding Turkey, the press service noted that Petro Poroshenko went there "at the invitation of the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Member of Parliament, head of the Turkish delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, where he held talks with Turkish officials, including on issues related to international events in Istanbul," journalists report.

Poroshenko's press service also did not specify the exact dates of the visit, but apparently, he visited Turkey between events in Wiesbaden and Valencia. At the same time, there was no mention of a visit to Turkey in the public communication of Petro Poroshenko and "European Solidarity."

"Slidstvo.Info" wrote to the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu asking to confirm this information, but the Turkish politician avoided answering. Also, despite journalists' requests, the press service of the "European Solidarity" party did not provide any photo confirmations of Petro Poroshenko's working visit," journalists emphasize.

As it is known, People's Deputy Petro Poroshenko enriched himself by over 4.6 billion hryvnias in 2024. This amount is 30 times higher than the politician's earnings in the pre-war year of 2021.

Earlier, it was reported that Poroshenko's son Oleksiy, who is liable for military service and who, along with his brother, left Ukraine before the full-scale invasion, has been officially recognized as an evader. Due to his failure to appear for a military summons, Oleksiy Poroshenko must pay a fine of 25,500 hryvnias.

The National Security and Defense Council, at its meeting on February 12, imposed sanctions against MP and oligarch Petro Poroshenko. "Everyone who destroyed Ukraine's national security and helped Russia - everyone must be held accountable. The billions that were earned by effectively selling Ukraine, Ukrainian interests, Ukrainian security, must be blocked and must work to protect Ukraine and Ukrainians," explained the reasons for imposing sanctions to journalists.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPolitics
Petro Poroshenko
Valencia
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Wiesbaden
Istanbul
Spain
Turkey
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9