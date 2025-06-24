Poroshenko waited out the massive missile attack on vacation in Turkey and gave his sons a million dollars - media

People's Deputy, leader of the "European Solidarity" party Petro Poroshenko, under the guise of a business trip, spent time with his family in Turkey, where he gifted 1 million US dollars to his children. This was reported by "Slidstvo.Info" with reference to the data from the NAPC declaration registry.

"In early May, Petro Poroshenko reported significant changes in his property status, where he indicated that on April 28, he gifted 41.7 million UAH (1 million US dollars at the current exchange rate, — ed.) in Turkey. The MP also noted that on April 25, a few days earlier, he paid 237,860 UAH for accommodation in Turkey. From the declaration, it is unknown to whom exactly Poroshenko gifted the money and whose accommodation he paid for," "Slidstvo.Info" reports.

The press service of "European Solidarity" stated that Poroshenko made the gift to his children. However, they did not specify to whom exactly and why in Turkey.

"When asked about the purpose of the trip, the press service said that Petro Poroshenko went on a business trip to the German city of Wiesbaden to participate in a meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Council Ukraine-NATO (from April 23 to 24) and to Valencia (Spain) for the annual Congress of the European People's Party (from April 28 to 30). Regarding Turkey, the press service noted that Petro Poroshenko went there "at the invitation of the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Member of Parliament, head of the Turkish delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, where he held talks with Turkish officials, including on issues related to international events in Istanbul," journalists report.

Poroshenko's press service also did not specify the exact dates of the visit, but apparently, he visited Turkey between events in Wiesbaden and Valencia. At the same time, there was no mention of a visit to Turkey in the public communication of Petro Poroshenko and "European Solidarity."

"Slidstvo.Info" wrote to the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu asking to confirm this information, but the Turkish politician avoided answering. Also, despite journalists' requests, the press service of the "European Solidarity" party did not provide any photo confirmations of Petro Poroshenko's working visit," journalists emphasize.

As it is known, People's Deputy Petro Poroshenko enriched himself by over 4.6 billion hryvnias in 2024. This amount is 30 times higher than the politician's earnings in the pre-war year of 2021.

Earlier, it was reported that Poroshenko's son Oleksiy, who is liable for military service and who, along with his brother, left Ukraine before the full-scale invasion, has been officially recognized as an evader. Due to his failure to appear for a military summons, Oleksiy Poroshenko must pay a fine of 25,500 hryvnias.

The National Security and Defense Council, at its meeting on February 12, imposed sanctions against MP and oligarch Petro Poroshenko. "Everyone who destroyed Ukraine's national security and helped Russia - everyone must be held accountable. The billions that were earned by effectively selling Ukraine, Ukrainian interests, Ukrainian security, must be blocked and must work to protect Ukraine and Ukrainians," explained the reasons for imposing sanctions to journalists.