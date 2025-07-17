Transfer of Patriot units to Kyiv being prepared, says NATO's commander

Preparation for the rapid transfer of additional Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine is underway, said on Thursday the commander of NATO's Joint Armed Forces in Europe, US Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

"Preparations are underway, we are working very closely with the Germans on the transfer of Patriot," he said at a conference in the German city of Wiesbaden.

"The instructions I was given are to move as quickly as possible," Grynkewich noted.

Recall

US President Donald Trump previously stated that the first Patriot deliveries were already on their way from Germany. However, on July 16, the German Ministry of Defense said that Germany had no information about any current deliveries of the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media