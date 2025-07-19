$41.870.05
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
July 18, 06:06 PM
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
July 18, 01:33 PM
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
July 18, 12:44 PM
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
July 18, 11:59 AM
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
July 18, 11:37 AM
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
July 18, 10:40 AM
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
July 18, 07:05 AM
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
The West has 18 months left to prepare for a potential war with China and Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

The Commander-in-Chief of NATO's European forces, Alexus Hrynkevych, stated that the US and the EU have 18 months to prepare for a possible large-scale military conflict with China and Russia. There is a risk of coordinated aggression, which could lead to a simultaneous attack on Taiwan and NATO countries.

The West has 18 months left to prepare for a potential war with China and Russia

The United States of America and the European Union countries have no more than 18 months to prepare for a possible large-scale military conflict with China and Russia. This was reported by Bild, citing a statement by the Commander-in-Chief of NATO's European forces, Alexis Grinkevich, during a speech at a meeting with representatives of military command and defense industry in Wiesbaden, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the general, there is a real risk of coordinated aggression from the PRC and the Russian Federation, which could lead to a simultaneous attack on Taiwan and NATO countries.

The dictators of the PRC, Xi Jinping, and the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, are already preparing for a coordinated attack that could provoke a global conflict

- he said.

Grinkevich also noted that the head of the PRC, Xi Jinping, could launch an offensive on Taiwan in coordination with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Such a double blow, according to the American general, poses a serious challenge for the West.

The conflict could start with a Chinese attack on Taiwan. Since Russia is currently a satellite of the PRC, Xi Jinping will undoubtedly coordinate actions with Putin. China and Russia are preparing for a simultaneous strike on Taiwan and Europe. We will need every piece of equipment, all available machinery, and every munition we can get to be ready

- reported the Commander-in-Chief of NATO's European forces

As Bild writes, concern is growing in the German government about a potential Russian attack on one of the smaller NATO countries as early as 2027.

Recall

China has suggested that the country's leader, Xi Jinping, will invite US President Donald Trump to a parade in China in September to mark the end of World War II. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who has already accepted the Chinese leader's invitation, will also be at this celebration. 

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Bild
NATO
Wiesbaden
Donald Trump
European Union
Taiwan
Xi Jinping
China
United States
