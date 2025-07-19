The West has 18 months left to prepare for a potential war with China and Russia

The United States of America and the European Union countries have no more than 18 months to prepare for a possible large-scale military conflict with China and Russia. This was reported by Bild, citing a statement by the Commander-in-Chief of NATO's European forces, Alexis Grinkevich, during a speech at a meeting with representatives of military command and defense industry in Wiesbaden, as reported by UNN.

According to the general, there is a real risk of coordinated aggression from the PRC and the Russian Federation, which could lead to a simultaneous attack on Taiwan and NATO countries.

The dictators of the PRC, Xi Jinping, and the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, are already preparing for a coordinated attack that could provoke a global conflict - he said.

Grinkevich also noted that the head of the PRC, Xi Jinping, could launch an offensive on Taiwan in coordination with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Such a double blow, according to the American general, poses a serious challenge for the West.

The conflict could start with a Chinese attack on Taiwan. Since Russia is currently a satellite of the PRC, Xi Jinping will undoubtedly coordinate actions with Putin. China and Russia are preparing for a simultaneous strike on Taiwan and Europe. We will need every piece of equipment, all available machinery, and every munition we can get to be ready - reported the Commander-in-Chief of NATO's European forces

As Bild writes, concern is growing in the German government about a potential Russian attack on one of the smaller NATO countries as early as 2027.

China has suggested that the country's leader, Xi Jinping, will invite US President Donald Trump to a parade in China in September to mark the end of World War II. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who has already accepted the Chinese leader's invitation, will also be at this celebration.