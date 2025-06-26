$41.660.13
Publications
Exclusives
Ukrainians' distrust of Poroshenko reached a record 80% - opinion poll

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1076 views

According to a new study, over 79% of Ukrainians do not trust Petro Poroshenko, while only 5.5% fully trust him. Experts point to the growing distrust due to accusations of treason, corruption, and hypocrisy against the politician.

Ukrainians' distrust of Poroshenko reached a record 80% - opinion poll

The level of trust of Ukrainians in the leader of "European Solidarity", MP Petro Poroshenko, reached a maximum of 79.6%. This is evidenced by the published on June 25 results of a joint study by three sociological institutions — the Janus Institute for Strategic Studies and Forecasts, the SOCIS Center for Social and Marketing Research, and the monthly publication Barometer of Public Sentiments.

Thus, according to the survey results, 79.6% of Ukrainians tend not to trust or completely distrust Petro Poroshenko. Only 5.5% of respondents completely trust the leader of "European Solidarity".

Experts previously explained the sharp deterioration in citizens' attitude to this politician by a number of reasons. For example, expert Petro Oleshchuk named the main ones: 

"First - these are sanctions and suspicion of treason related to Poroshenko's long-term cooperation with Russia, accusations of lobbying for the deployment of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea, deals with the Svynarchuks and Medvedchuk, coal trade with ORDLO and ties with the UOC-MP. Second, Poroshenko's significant enrichment during the war, when the MP spun Ukrainians' donations through his bank at interest and earned on military bonds. What adds to the cynicism is that this earning is not just from the people, but also from blood. Third, hypocrisy, when Poroshenko's PR actions contrast with his real actions.  Drones purchased with Ukrainian donations are lying in warehouses. They cannot be handed over to the military until Poroshenko returns from vacation abroad to shoot a dramatic video," – explained Oleshchuk.

According to political scientist Valentyn Hladkykh, the growing distrust of Poroshenko means that Ukrainians demand fair punishment for the politician. 

"These figures indicate that people believe in the investigation and the law, not Poroshenko. And he betrayed. And not just betrayed. He exchanged Ukraine for Putin's bloody money. He embraced the dictator, and then tearfully awarded the heroes posthumously, and then traded with Russia again. His children exchanged Ukraine for a luxury life in London. For him, the state, like for Putin, is a source of resources. Therefore, people clearly signal: Poroshenko is not a victim, he is an accomplice to crimes," — noted the expert. 

The survey was conducted throughout Ukraine, except for the occupied territories and territories where hostilities are taking place, from June 6 to June 11, 2025, using the method of personal interview. It involved 2,000 respondents aged 18 and over. The statistical error is approximately 2.6%.

As reported, Petro Poroshenko, under the guise of a business trip to the German city of Wiesbaden to participate in a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Interparliamentary Council, actually spent time with his family on vacation in Turkey. There he gave 1 million US dollars to his children, including Poroshenko's conscript son Oleksiy. The latter is officially recognized as an evader: together with his brother, they left Ukraine for London before the full-scale invasion. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

