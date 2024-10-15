NATO will not be afraid of Russian threats and will continue to support Ukraine - Rutte
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that the Alliance will not be intimidated by Russia's threats and will continue to support Ukraine. During a visit to the NATO mission in Ukraine, he emphasized the Alliance's defensive nature and readiness to counter any threat.
NATO will not be intimidated by Russia's threats and will maintain its strong support for Kyiv. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during his first visit to the Alliance's mission in Ukraine in Wiesbaden, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.
Speaking in one of the 12 green NSATU (NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine) tents during the construction of the base, Rutte on Monday addressed allied troops from more than a dozen countries.
We are a defensive alliance, not an offensive one. We are not interested in seizing any part of another country outside of NATO territory. We are ready to confront any threat. We will never allow our opponents to intimidate us
“The message (to Russian President Vladimir Putin) is that we will continue, that we will do everything necessary to make sure that he does not get his way, that Ukraine will win,” Rutte told Reuters on Monday.
