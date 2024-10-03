NATO countries are ready to help treat Ukrainian soldiers: Umerov and Rutte visit wounded defenders

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte visited our military who are undergoing rehabilitation after being wounded, UNN reports.

"We expressed our gratitude to our heroes for their unbreakable courage in the fight for freedom of Ukraine and the whole of Europe.

Mr. Rutte reiterated the readiness of NATO countries to assist in the treatment and rehabilitation of our soldiers. For our part, we are ready to share the experience of our military medicine to further strengthen cooperation," Umerov said.

New NATO Secretary General Rutte arrives in Kyiv for an unannounced visit

The Defense Minister also expressed gratitude for the comprehensive support.

"Together to victory!" - he summarized.

"Priorities are immediately clear": Zelenskyy emphasizes importance of Rutte's first visit to Ukraine as NATO Secretary General