"Priorities are immediately clear": Zelenskyy emphasizes importance of Rutte's first visit to Ukraine as NATO Secretary General

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy assessed the importance of Mark Rutte's first visit to Ukraine as NATO chief, saying that "the priorities are immediately clear," UNN reports.

"Mark Rutte's first visit as NATO chief is to Ukraine. This is really important. The priorities are immediately clear, where the common values of the entire Euro-Atlantic are being protected. It also emphasizes that we in Ukraine can count on Mark's continued personal leadership," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

The President emphasized: "Of course, our key goal is Ukraine's full membership in the Alliance." "We have also discussed the Victory Plan of Ukraine, the situation on the battlefield, the existing needs of our units and Ukrainian needs in air defense and additional interaction with our neighbors," the Head of State noted.

"Now, before the winter, it is important to implement all the agreements reached on air defense, in particular what was discussed at the NATO summit in Washington," Zelenskyy emphasized.

