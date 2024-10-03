"Priorities are immediately clear": Zelenskyy emphasizes importance of Rutte's first visit to Ukraine as NATO Secretary General

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 44607 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101073 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 163308 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135850 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141954 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138487 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180375 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112009 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171271 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104717 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140627 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140444 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 90523 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108037 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110170 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 163309 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180376 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171272 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198688 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187695 views
Actual people
Actual places
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140444 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140627 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145858 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137332 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154276 views
"Priorities are immediately clear": Zelenskyy emphasizes importance of Rutte's first visit to Ukraine as NATO Secretary General

"Priorities are immediately clear": Zelenskyy emphasizes importance of Rutte's first visit to Ukraine as NATO Secretary General

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11485 views

The President of Ukraine emphasized the importance of Mark Rutte's visit to Ukraine as the new NATO chief. The parties discussed Ukraine's membership in the Alliance, the Victory Plan, and air defense needs before the winter.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy assessed the importance of Mark Rutte's first visit to Ukraine as NATO chief, saying that "the priorities are immediately clear," UNN reports.

Details

"Mark Rutte's first visit as NATO chief is to Ukraine. This is really important. The priorities are immediately clear, where the common values of the entire Euro-Atlantic are being protected. It also emphasizes that we in Ukraine can count on Mark's continued personal leadership," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

The President emphasized: "Of course, our key goal is Ukraine's full membership in the Alliance." "We have also discussed the Victory Plan of Ukraine, the situation on the battlefield, the existing needs of our units and Ukrainian needs in air defense and additional interaction with our neighbors," the Head of State noted.

"Now, before the winter, it is important to implement all the agreements reached on air defense, in particular what was discussed at the NATO summit in Washington," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Ukraine is focused on getting an invitation to NATO - Zelenskyy03.10.24, 14:30 • 14591 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics
mark-rutteMark Rutte
natoNATO
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

