Ukraine is focused on getting an invitation to NATO - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is focused on getting an invitation to NATO, but it is difficult to achieve. Zelenskyy said this at a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, UNN reports .

Ukraine focuses on some things. As for NATO, we are now focused on getting Ukraine invited to NATO. This is a very important step. It is difficult to achieve. We are focused on this result. We will do everything to get it - Zelensky said.

The President emphasized that the second priority in relations with NATO is weapons.

First of all, air defense, first of all, the decision that was made in Washington on the appropriate number of Patriot and STAMP-T systems. We are approaching this time to get everything that was decided at the summit, as well as additional systems - the Head of State added

