New NATO Secretary General Rutte arrives in Kyiv for an unannounced visit
Kyiv • UNN
Mark Rutte arrived in Kyiv on the third day of his tenure as NATO Secretary General. He is already making press statements together with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Details
"NATO Secretary General visits Kyiv," reads a post on NATO's website.
