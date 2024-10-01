Zelenskyy congratulates Rutte on becoming NATO Secretary General: hopes for productive cooperation

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the new NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on taking office. The head of the Ukrainian state said that he hopes for productive cooperation to strengthen Euro-Atlantic security and partnership with NATO on Ukraine's path to full membership in the alliance. Zelensky wrote about this on the social network X, UNN reports .

I congratulate Mark Rutte on assuming the post of NATO Secretary General. I wish him every success in his new position and look forward to working together productively to strengthen Euro-Atlantic security and our partnership with the Alliance as Ukraine moves towards full NATO membership - Zelensky wrote.

He pointed out that only together, Ukraine and its allies, can truly guarantee a peaceful, stable and secure Europe.

Zelenskyy also thanked Jens Stoltenberg for supporting Ukraine throughout his tenure as NATO Secretary General.

"Ukraine's course towards NATO membership is irreversible, and we remain committed to this goal," the President added.

New NATO Secretary General says Ukraine is at the top of the list of priorities