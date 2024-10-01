ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Zelenskyy congratulates Rutte on becoming NATO Secretary General: hopes for productive cooperation

Zelenskyy congratulates Rutte on becoming NATO Secretary General: hopes for productive cooperation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14607 views

The President of Ukraine congratulated Mark Rutte on assuming the post of NATO Secretary General. Zelenskyy looks forward to productive cooperation to strengthen security and partnership on Ukraine's path to NATO membership.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated  the new NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte  on taking office. The head of the Ukrainian state said that he hopes for productive cooperation to strengthen Euro-Atlantic security and partnership with NATO on Ukraine's path to full membership in the alliance. Zelensky wrote about this on the social network X, UNN reports .

I congratulate Mark Rutte on assuming the post of NATO Secretary General. I wish him every success in his new position and look forward to working together productively to strengthen Euro-Atlantic security and our partnership with the Alliance as Ukraine moves towards full NATO membership

- Zelensky wrote.

He pointed out that only together, Ukraine and its allies, can truly guarantee a peaceful, stable and secure Europe.

Zelenskyy also thanked Jens Stoltenberg for supporting Ukraine throughout his tenure as NATO Secretary General.

"Ukraine's course towards NATO membership is irreversible, and we remain committed to this goal," the President added.

New NATO Secretary General says Ukraine is at the top of the list of priorities01.10.24, 13:06 • 13714 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World
mark-rutteMark Rutte
natoNATO
yens-stoltenberhJens Stoltenberg
europeEurope
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

