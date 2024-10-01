New NATO Secretary General says Ukraine is at the top of the list of priorities

The new NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that Ukraine is at the top of the Alliance's list of priorities, UNN correspondent reports.

Ukraine is at the top of the list (of priorities - ed.), but we also need to do more in terms of our collective defense..., we need to invest more, address capability gaps and try to achieve all the goals that NATO has set. And thirdly, we have to do more to make sure that we really build on the NATO Partnership that has been built over the years, including the Far East, so I think they are all equally important, but obviously Ukraine is very much in our thoughts - Rütte said.

In addition, Rutte said that one of his priorities is to strengthen support for Ukraine and bring it closer to NATO, because without a strong independent Ukraine there can be no lasting security in Europe.

Former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte took over as NATO chief on Tuesday. He is tasked with keeping the Western military alliance together as the war in Ukraine comes to a critical juncture and the crucial US presidential election approaches.