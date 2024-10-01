ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
New NATO Secretary General says Ukraine is at the top of the list of priorities

New NATO Secretary General says Ukraine is at the top of the list of priorities

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13713 views

Mark Rutte, the new NATO Secretary General, said that Ukraine is the Alliance's first priority. He emphasized the importance of strengthening support for Ukraine and its rapprochement with NATO to ensure security in Europe.

The new NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that Ukraine is at the top of the Alliance's list of priorities, UNN correspondent reports.

Ukraine is at the top of the list (of priorities - ed.), but we also need to do more in terms of our collective defense..., we need to invest more, address capability gaps and try to achieve all the goals that NATO has set. And  thirdly, we have to do more to make sure that we really build on the NATO Partnership that has been built over the years, including the Far East, so I think they are all equally important, but obviously Ukraine is very much in our thoughts

- Rütte said.

In addition, Rutte said that one of his priorities is to strengthen support for Ukraine and bring it closer to NATO, because without a strong independent Ukraine there can be no lasting security in Europe.

Addendum

Former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte took over as NATO chief on Tuesday. He is tasked with keeping the Western military alliance together as the war in Ukraine comes to a critical juncture and the crucial US presidential election approaches.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World

