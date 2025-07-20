Alliance must follow Ukraine's innovations - NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe

$41.870.00
48.450.00
ukenru
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
09:47 PM • 4880 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
July 19, 05:59 PM • 24097 views
Sanctions coming soon: Zelenskyy announced the first decisions of the renewed National Security and Defense Council
July 19, 05:24 PM • 21436 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
July 19, 02:56 PM • 24588 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 89081 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 216806 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 107451 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 98556 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
July 18, 01:33 PM • 96752 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
July 18, 12:44 PM • 77588 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
3m/s
90%
742mm
Popular news
Vitaliy Karvatskyi, a soldier of the Third Assault Brigade, and Oleh Yarovyi, a soldier of the "Da Vinci Wolves", were posthumously awarded the title of Hero of UkraineJuly 19, 02:36 PM • 4644 views
Court orders former Brazilian president to wear electronic bracelet and observe curfewJuly 19, 03:24 PM • 3098 views
GRU special forces destroyed three Kadyrovites deep behind enemy lines during a raidJuly 19, 04:32 PM • 3992 views
Mercedes driver crashed into a summer cafe terrace in Kyiv, there is an injured personJuly 19, 05:47 PM • 13015 views
Usyk – Dubois 2: text broadcast of the fight for the undisputed world champion title06:36 PM • 26358 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 216807 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 142931 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 210505 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 232130 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 409281 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Usyk
Denys Shmyhal
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
United States
Sweden
London
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 17319 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 89081 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 140999 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 143908 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 148738 views
Actual
Facebook
Pantsir missile system
Truth Social
M1 Abrams
Shahed-136

Alliance must follow Ukraine's innovations - NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

Lieutenant General Alexus Grinkevich urged NATO countries to adopt Ukraine's experience in implementing innovations in the defense sector. He emphasized the importance of cooperation between the military and the defense industry for the prompt supply of equipment.

Alliance must follow Ukraine's innovations - NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe

The Supreme Commander of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe, Lieutenant General Alexus Grinkevich, called on the Alliance's member states to adopt Ukraine's experience in implementing innovations in the defense sector. This is reported by UNN with reference to Grinkevich's speech at the "LANDEDU 2025" symposium in Wiesbaden, Germany.

Details

During his speech to military leaders and representatives of the defense industry of NATO countries, Lieutenant General Grinkevich emphasized that after the start of the full-scale war in 2022, the Ukrainian Armed Forces regularly demonstrate their ability to effectively implement innovations, adapting available resources to the needs of the front.

He noted that such an approach should become a model for NATO member countries, which should study the Ukrainian experience and apply similar solutions in their armed forces.

One of the lessons I have learned (from Ukraine – ed.) is that we need to understand what mechanisms we can implement across all our armed forces to ensure the same pace of innovation that the Ukrainians are demonstrating so successfully.

- he said.

In his speech, Grinkevich also emphasized the importance of well-established cooperation between the military and the defense industry. According to him, NATO now needs clear and prompt delivery of equipment and materiel.

There are enough promises for the future. We need all of this to start appearing in the armies, air forces, and navies of the Alliance countries right now.

- the general emphasized.

According to Grinkevich, for this to happen, the defense-industrial base must act as a united front on both sides of the Atlantic – in the US and Europe. The general called for the creation of a seamless industrial system capable of providing NATO with everything it needs.

"There is enough work for everyone, and it is a false dilemma to think that we can only invest in one or the other. There must be a single, seamless industrial base capable of providing both capabilities and capacities for the Alliance," Grinkevich added.

Recall

Commander of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe, General Alexus Grinkevich, stated that preparations are underway for the rapid transfer of additional Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine. He noted that he is working very closely with the Germans on this issue, despite Germany's previous statements about the lack of information regarding current supplies.

NATO confirmed: new "Ramstein" meeting scheduled for July 2118.07.25, 14:07 • 4644 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
Christopher G. Cavoli
NATO
Wiesbaden
MIM-104 Patriot
Germany
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9