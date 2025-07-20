Alliance must follow Ukraine's innovations - NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe

The Supreme Commander of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe, Lieutenant General Alexus Grinkevich, called on the Alliance's member states to adopt Ukraine's experience in implementing innovations in the defense sector. This is reported by UNN with reference to Grinkevich's speech at the "LANDEDU 2025" symposium in Wiesbaden, Germany.

Details

During his speech to military leaders and representatives of the defense industry of NATO countries, Lieutenant General Grinkevich emphasized that after the start of the full-scale war in 2022, the Ukrainian Armed Forces regularly demonstrate their ability to effectively implement innovations, adapting available resources to the needs of the front.

He noted that such an approach should become a model for NATO member countries, which should study the Ukrainian experience and apply similar solutions in their armed forces.

One of the lessons I have learned (from Ukraine – ed.) is that we need to understand what mechanisms we can implement across all our armed forces to ensure the same pace of innovation that the Ukrainians are demonstrating so successfully. - he said.

In his speech, Grinkevich also emphasized the importance of well-established cooperation between the military and the defense industry. According to him, NATO now needs clear and prompt delivery of equipment and materiel.

There are enough promises for the future. We need all of this to start appearing in the armies, air forces, and navies of the Alliance countries right now. - the general emphasized.

According to Grinkevich, for this to happen, the defense-industrial base must act as a united front on both sides of the Atlantic – in the US and Europe. The general called for the creation of a seamless industrial system capable of providing NATO with everything it needs.

"There is enough work for everyone, and it is a false dilemma to think that we can only invest in one or the other. There must be a single, seamless industrial base capable of providing both capabilities and capacities for the Alliance," Grinkevich added.

Recall

Commander of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe, General Alexus Grinkevich, stated that preparations are underway for the rapid transfer of additional Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine. He noted that he is working very closely with the Germans on this issue, despite Germany's previous statements about the lack of information regarding current supplies.

