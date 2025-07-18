NATO confirmed: new "Ramstein" meeting scheduled for July 21 18 July 2025
Kyiv • UNN
The new meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the "Ramstein" format is scheduled for July 21. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will take part in the virtual meeting, where issues of supplying Patriot systems will be discussed.
A new meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (in the "Ramstein" format) will take place on July 21, NATO's press service reported, writes UNN.
On Monday, July 21, 2025, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will participate in a virtual meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense
Recall
The spokesman for the German Ministry of Defense stated that on July 21, a meeting of states supporting Ukraine (UDCG) will take place to consider providing Ukraine with additional Patriot systems. The goal is to find a solution for the fastest possible delivery of the systems.
