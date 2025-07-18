NATO confirmed: new "Ramstein" meeting scheduled for July 21 18 July 2025

$41.870.05
48.450.07
ukenru
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
Exclusive
12:44 PM • 6672 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
11:59 AM • 9712 views
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
11:37 AM • 21322 views
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
10:40 AM • 101433 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
July 18, 07:05 AM • 96551 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Exclusive
July 18, 05:41 AM • 97837 views
What is happening with tourism in Ukraine in summer: expert told what format and destinations Ukrainians choose
July 17, 02:31 PM • 309051 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
July 17, 02:29 PM • 184775 views
New positions - old faces: which ministers kept their portfolios, and which changed chairs
July 17, 01:18 PM • 146091 views
Verkhovna Rada appointed Shmyhal as the new Minister of Defense
July 17, 10:24 AM • 136986 views
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
1m/s
76%
745mm
Popular news
Svyrydenko's Prime Minister's Office gets new chief of staffJuly 18, 05:33 AM • 89554 views
Accident on Kyiv-Odesa highway involving trucks: one lane towards the capital blocked
Exclusive
July 18, 07:08 AM • 66121 views
New oil price cap, de-SWIFTing, shadow fleet, Nord Stream and Chinese banks: what's in the new EU sanctions package against Russia08:28 AM • 57795 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trials11:48 AM • 39963 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiere12:24 PM • 15295 views
Publications
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trials11:48 AM • 40498 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin10:40 AM • 101431 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 309051 views
July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at homeJuly 17, 01:10 PM • 223901 views
Deadlock: the pharmaceutical market has been waiting for new marketing rules for five monthsJuly 17, 12:17 PM • 233721 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Robert Fico
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
China
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiere12:24 PM • 15788 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 93576 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 102452 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 216538 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 275108 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Nord Stream
The Guardian
Truth Social
FAB-250

NATO confirmed: new "Ramstein" meeting scheduled for July 21 18 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2078 views

The new meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the "Ramstein" format is scheduled for July 21. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will take part in the virtual meeting, where issues of supplying Patriot systems will be discussed.

NATO confirmed: new "Ramstein" meeting scheduled for July 21

A new meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (in the "Ramstein" format) will take place on July 21, NATO's press service reported, writes UNN.

On Monday, July 21, 2025, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will participate in a virtual meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense

- NATO reported.

Recall

The spokesman for the German Ministry of Defense stated that on July 21, a meeting of states supporting Ukraine (UDCG) will take place to consider providing Ukraine with additional Patriot systems. The goal is to find a solution for the fastest possible delivery of the systems.

It's not a matter of hours, but days and weeks: Merz explained when Ukraine will be able to receive Patriot systems17.07.25, 22:29 • 12353 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Mark Rutte
NATO
MIM-104 Patriot
Germany
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9