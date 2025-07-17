$41.810.01
It's not a matter of hours, but days and weeks: Merz explained when Ukraine will be able to receive Patriot systems

Kyiv • UNN

 • 752 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that the delivery of Patriot systems to Ukraine is being discussed, but will take days or weeks. The US has also revised the Patriot supply schedule to accelerate support for Ukraine.

It's not a matter of hours, but days and weeks: Merz explained when Ukraine will be able to receive Patriot systems

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that details are currently being discussed on how to organize the delivery of "Patriot" to Ukraine in a short period, but this is a matter of days and weeks, not hours. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

"Our defense ministers are discussing the details of how we can organize the delivery of 'Patriot' to Ukraine in a short period. They also need to be transported and installed. This is a matter of days and weeks, not hours,"

Merz said.

Addition

Earlier, it was reported that the German Ministry of Defense has no information about current deliveries of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, despite Donald Trump's statements. A meeting of partner states will take place on Monday to discuss additional deliveries.

Washington is considering the possibility of selling Patriot air defense systems from its own stocks for Ukraine's needs as part of a new plan by US President Donald Trump. By agreement with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, European allies of the US will purchase American weapons to transfer them to Kyiv as soon as possible. The US emphasizes that deliveries should take place "as soon as possible."

The US has revised the schedule for supplying Patriot air defense systems to accelerate support for Ukraine. Switzerland, which ordered five such installations, will receive them later than planned. The US Department of Defense has officially informed the Swiss side about the postponement of deadlines, but the exact dates are not yet disclosed.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

