Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian occupiers have the style of a computer game that has gone "viral" and is used in reconnaissance, artillery, and logistics operations. This was stated in a comment to The Guardian by Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

According to the publication, the system, which was launched more than a year ago, rewards soldiers who carry out strikes with points that can be exchanged for additional weapons in an online store called "Amazon for War" under the name Brave1.

It features over 100 different drones, autonomous vehicles, and other drone-related military equipment.

This system has become very popular among units. There is competition for points, for getting these drones, electronic warfare systems, and other things that help them in combat. The more enemy infantry you kill, the more drones you get to kill even more infantry. It becomes a kind of self-reinforcing cycle - Fedorov said.

At the same time, Ukrainian intelligence suggests that the Russians may be developing their own gaming system for competition.

In addition to doubling points for eliminating infantry, killing an enemy drone operator now gives 25 points, and using a drone to capture a Russian soldier gives 120 points, reflecting Ukraine's need for prisoners of war for exchange with the enemy. - Fedorov added.

