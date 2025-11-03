Ukraine uses a "viral" gaming system for drone attacks, military personnel earn points - The Guardian

$42.080.01
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
08:49 AM • 12219 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 14754 views
“May heighten suspicions and create risks of schemes”: the Rada warns of flaws in the law on land under destroyed houses
08:31 AM • 14111 views
Power outage schedules canceled, but possible in the evening - Ministry of Energy
08:09 AM • 13866 views
The IMF may block financial support for Kyiv without providing Ukraine with a loan secured by "frozen" Russian funds - Politico
November 3, 12:16 AM • 22343 views
Trump made another statement regarding Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine: details
November 2, 02:42 PM • 37581 views
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 65267 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 64246 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
November 1, 02:21 PM • 56349 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
Publications
Exclusives
"I am not participating in these negotiations" - Trump on frozen Russian assets
Drones attacked an oil refinery in Saratov
The US has enough nuclear weapons to blow up the world 150 times - Trump
Xi Jinping 'aware of consequences' of Taiwan invasion - US President
Putin wants to trade with the US and make money for Russia - Trump
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violators
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 65218 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainer
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 64203 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionist
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 123249 views
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film Gala
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their son
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in November
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and again
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been released
Ukraine uses a "viral" gaming system for drone attacks, military personnel earn points - The Guardian

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2612 views

These points can be exchanged for weapons on the Brave1 platform, which offers over 100 types of drones and military equipment.

Ukraine uses a "viral" gaming system for drone attacks, military personnel earn points - The Guardian

Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian occupiers have the style of a computer game that has gone "viral" and is used in reconnaissance, artillery, and logistics operations. This was stated in a comment to The Guardian by Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the system, which was launched more than a year ago, rewards soldiers who carry out strikes with points that can be exchanged for additional weapons in an online store called "Amazon for War" under the name Brave1.

It features over 100 different drones, autonomous vehicles, and other drone-related military equipment.

This system has become very popular among units. There is competition for points, for getting these drones, electronic warfare systems, and other things that help them in combat. The more enemy infantry you kill, the more drones you get to kill even more infantry. It becomes a kind of self-reinforcing cycle

 - Fedorov said.

At the same time, Ukrainian intelligence suggests that the Russians may be developing their own gaming system for competition.

In addition to doubling points for eliminating infantry, killing an enemy drone operator now gives 25 points, and using a drone to capture a Russian soldier gives 120 points, reflecting Ukraine's need for prisoners of war for exchange with the enemy.

- Fedorov added.

Recall

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces Robert Brovdi stated that the Ukrainian Defense Forces are preparing strikes on Russia that could cause blackouts.

At the same time, UNN reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are creating a command for unmanned air defense systems.

Yevhen Ustimenko

