FPV drone attack on General Abachev near Kursk: AFU showed footage of the strike

Kyiv • UNN

 • 402 views

The Defense Forces of Ukraine showed footage of an FPV drone attack in the Kursk region, as a result of which Lieutenant General Esedulla Abachev, deputy commander of the Russian "Sever" troop group, was injured. The general received severe injuries that led to the amputation of both limbs.

FPV drone attack on General Abachev near Kursk: AFU showed footage of the strike

The Ukrainian Defense Forces showed footage of an FPV drone attack in Russia's Kursk region, during which Lieutenant General Esedulla Abachev, deputy commander of the Russian "Sever" troop group, was injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Special Operations Forces unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine UA_REG TEAM and the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.

Details

This happened on the night of August 16-17 on the Rylsk-Khomutovka highway. According to intelligence, Lieutenant General Abachev was in a vehicle with military number 9828 RM.

As a result of the attack, the Russian general received severe injuries, which led to the amputation of both limbs and actual loss of working capacity, Ukrainian special forces reported. They also published a video of the attack.

Attention, 18+ footage!!!

At the same time, the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov also published footage of the attack.

Attention, 18+ footage!!!

According to Fedorov, this became possible thanks to new solutions in the field of communication.

The developer, who received a grant from Brave1, in cooperation with the fighters significantly improved the system - and provided a stable channel for drone hunting. Ukrainian technologies hit further and more accurately. The enemy will not feel safe anywhere

- the minister wrote.

Ukrainian military attacked enemy convoy, lieutenant general severely wounded8/17/25, 4:16 PM • 6183 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineTechnologies
Brave1
Kursk
Kursk Oblast
Mykhailo Fedorov
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle