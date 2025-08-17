Ukrainian military attacked enemy convoy, lieutenant general severely wounded

$41.450.00
48.440.00
ukenru
Exclusive
10:14 AM • 10812 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 19664 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 105517 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 69490 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 71075 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 62371 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 52046 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 246989 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 213895 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 168357 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
3m/s
42%
745mm
Popular news
Weather forecast: where it will rain in Ukraine on SundayPhotoAugust 17, 03:59 AM • 11222 views
Enemy losses: Ukrainian defenders eliminated 900 occupiers in a day - General StaffAugust 17, 04:35 AM • 7856 views
ISW: Ukraine needs international security guarantees and peacekeepers to deter Russian aggressionAugust 17, 04:54 AM • 8482 views
The Telegraph: Trump and Putin offer Ukraine a "terrible" deal, but there may be no better oneAugust 17, 05:28 AM • 7120 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly07:47 AM • 5764 views
Publications
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 19688 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 353795 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 306535 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 310181 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 317124 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Child
Ursula von der Leyen
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Alaska
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national grid11:21 AM • 2976 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly07:47 AM • 6396 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 51247 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 42837 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 111736 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
Fox News
T-90
BM-21 "Grad"

Ukrainian military attacked enemy convoy, lieutenant general severely wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1936 views

The Ukrainian military struck an enemy convoy on the Rylsk-Khomutovka highway in Russia's Kursk region. Lieutenant General Abachev, deputy commander of the "Sever" (North) group, sustained severe injuries, resulting in the amputation of his arm and leg.

Ukrainian military attacked enemy convoy, lieutenant general severely wounded

On the night of August 17, Ukrainian military forces struck an enemy convoy on the Rylsk-Khomutovka highway in Russia's Kursk region. As a result of the attack, Lieutenant General Abachev, deputy commander of the "Sever" group, sustained severe injuries, leading to the amputation of his arm and leg after hospitalization. This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

On the night of August 16-17, Ukrainian units launched a fire attack on an enemy convoy on the Rylsk-Khomutovka highway in Russia's Kursk region. As a result of the strike, Lieutenant General Abachev, deputy commander of the "Sever" group of the Russian Armed Forces, sustained serious injuries.

- the post states.

The wounded general was urgently evacuated by military transport aircraft to the Vishnevsky Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow. As a result of his injuries, his arm and leg were amputated.

GRU drones attacked the logistics of the occupiers in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation - source8/17/25, 2:02 PM • 1904 views

Alona Utkina

War
Kursk Oblast
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine