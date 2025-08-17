Ukrainian military attacked enemy convoy, lieutenant general severely wounded

On the night of August 17, Ukrainian military forces struck an enemy convoy on the Rylsk-Khomutovka highway in Russia's Kursk region. As a result of the attack, Lieutenant General Abachev, deputy commander of the "Sever" group, sustained severe injuries, leading to the amputation of his arm and leg after hospitalization. This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

On the night of August 16-17, Ukrainian units launched a fire attack on an enemy convoy on the Rylsk-Khomutovka highway in Russia's Kursk region. As a result of the strike, Lieutenant General Abachev, deputy commander of the "Sever" group of the Russian Armed Forces, sustained serious injuries. - the post states.

The wounded general was urgently evacuated by military transport aircraft to the Vishnevsky Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow. As a result of his injuries, his arm and leg were amputated.

