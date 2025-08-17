GRU drones attacked the logistics of the occupiers in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation - source

$41.450.00
48.440.00
ukenru
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 12019 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 100008 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 65703 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 67855 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 60919 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 51376 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 246614 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 213664 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 168165 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 155213 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
4.4m/s
45%
746mm
Popular news
Latvian President: Coming weeks will show Putin's readiness for peaceAugust 17, 01:23 AM • 10657 views
Serbia engulfed in protests: police use gas, ruling party offices destroyedVideoAugust 17, 02:15 AM • 32782 views
Ukraine will not be able to safely withdraw troops from Donetsk Oblast without a complete ceasefire - ISWAugust 17, 02:47 AM • 15488 views
Weather forecast: where it will rain in Ukraine on SundayPhotoAugust 17, 03:59 AM • 7738 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter10:14 AM • 5618 views
Publications
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 12022 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 350487 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 303672 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 307381 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 314407 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Child
Vlad Yatsenko
Alexander Stubb
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Donetsk Oblast
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly07:47 AM • 2646 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 49399 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 41588 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 110667 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 178398 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
Fox News
Construction
Shahed 129

GRU drones attacked the logistics of the occupiers in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation - source

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

On August 17, GRU drones hit the railway station "Liski" in the Voronezh region. This disrupted railway communication and stopped the supply of ammunition and personnel to the occupiers.

GRU drones attacked the logistics of the occupiers in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation - source

As a result of an operation by the Main Directorate of Intelligence in the Voronezh region, on August 17, the infrastructure of the nodal railway station "Liski" was hit.

As reported by the source, the operation was carried out jointly with units of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the interlocutor in military intelligence, as a result of the strike, railway communication was disrupted and the passage of railway transport through the station was stopped. This disrupted the supply of ammunition and personnel to the occupation army.

The GUR emphasizes that the "Liski" railway station is an important railway hub in the logistics support system for the groups of troops (forces) of the Russian Armed Forces in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.  

Recall

Drones of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked the "Orenburg Helium Plant", the only enterprise in Russia that produces a critical component for missiles. Local residents heard explosions, and the authorities blocked a section of the M-5 "Ural" highway.

Anna Murashko

War
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle