As a result of an operation by the Main Directorate of Intelligence in the Voronezh region, on August 17, the infrastructure of the nodal railway station "Liski" was hit.

As reported by the source, the operation was carried out jointly with units of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the interlocutor in military intelligence, as a result of the strike, railway communication was disrupted and the passage of railway transport through the station was stopped. This disrupted the supply of ammunition and personnel to the occupation army.

The GUR emphasizes that the "Liski" railway station is an important railway hub in the logistics support system for the groups of troops (forces) of the Russian Armed Forces in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Recall

Drones of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked the "Orenburg Helium Plant", the only enterprise in Russia that produces a critical component for missiles. Local residents heard explosions, and the authorities blocked a section of the M-5 "Ural" highway.