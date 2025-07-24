$41.770.05
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
08:24 PM
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
08:09 PM
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
08:05 PM
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
07:49 PM
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
July 23, 04:26 PM
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 12:48 PM
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Exclusive
July 23, 12:21 PM
Mykhailo Pinkevych – retired Captain 1st Rank on the formation of the Ukrainian Navy and the first NATO missions in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
July 23, 09:26 AM
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
Cabinet of Ministers launches new Brave1 grant competition for explosives production - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 536 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a new grant competition within Brave1, aimed at scaling up the production of explosives in Ukraine. The project provides for technical expertise from the Security and Defense Forces and a transparent competitive procedure.

Cabinet of Ministers launches new Brave1 grant competition for explosives production - Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the launch of a new grant competition within Brave1, which provides for technical expertise from the Security and Defense Forces, control tests, and a transparent competitive procedure. This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko following a government meeting, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to her, it is about domestic production.

Together with the Ministry of Digital Transformation team, we approved the launch of a new grant competition within Brave1. This is a step towards scaling up the production of explosives in Ukraine. Everything - from equipment to chemical components - must be manufactured in Ukraine. Systematically and in the required volumes. We have taken a new look at the interaction between the state and the market - and have begun to support those companies that are truly changing the course of the war

- said the head of government.

She clarified that Brave1 has already financed over 560 projects in the defense tech sector totaling over 2.2 billion hryvnias.

"The competition provides for technical expertise from the Security and Defense Forces, control tests, and a transparent competitive procedure. All details, including amounts, will be announced by the Ministry of Digital Transformation team later," Svyrydenko added.

Recall

The Brave1 cluster opened up the opportunity for international defense tech companies to test their technologies in Ukraine.

Drones, EW, and NRK for hit targets: Fedorov spoke about the digitized Brave1 Market10.07.25, 15:33 • 1777 views

