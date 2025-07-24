Cabinet of Ministers launches new Brave1 grant competition for explosives production - Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the launch of a new grant competition within Brave1, which provides for technical expertise from the Security and Defense Forces, control tests, and a transparent competitive procedure. This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko following a government meeting, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to her, it is about domestic production.

Together with the Ministry of Digital Transformation team, we approved the launch of a new grant competition within Brave1. This is a step towards scaling up the production of explosives in Ukraine. Everything - from equipment to chemical components - must be manufactured in Ukraine. Systematically and in the required volumes. We have taken a new look at the interaction between the state and the market - and have begun to support those companies that are truly changing the course of the war - said the head of government.

She clarified that Brave1 has already financed over 560 projects in the defense tech sector totaling over 2.2 billion hryvnias.

"The competition provides for technical expertise from the Security and Defense Forces, control tests, and a transparent competitive procedure. All details, including amounts, will be announced by the Ministry of Digital Transformation team later," Svyrydenko added.

Recall

The Brave1 cluster opened up the opportunity for international defense tech companies to test their technologies in Ukraine.

Drones, EW, and NRK for hit targets: Fedorov spoke about the digitized Brave1 Market