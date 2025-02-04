Every fifth child in Ukraine is overweight: new research shows

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 29427 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 68640 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103040 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106387 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124506 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102500 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130256 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103583 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113326 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116926 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106965 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103549 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 94616 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113019 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107477 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 29427 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124506 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130256 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163080 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153137 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 2333 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 9433 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107481 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113023 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138740 views
Every fifth child in Ukraine is overweight: new research shows

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24912 views

In Ukraine, the level of childhood obesity has decreased from 13.3% to 8.3% compared to 2017. However, children are eating less vegetables, spending more time with gadgets, and 4% of schoolchildren do not eat breakfast at home.

In Ukraine, one in five children is overweight, which is less than in most European countries, but the problem remains. Children eat less vegetables, spend more time with gadgets, and healthy eating has not yet become the norm in families. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Health, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Ihor Kuzin during a briefing, UNN reports.

It is worth saying that, if we take 2017 as an example, according to official statistical reporting alone, we recorded obesity at 13.3%, and now it is 8.3%. That is, we see a positive trend over the last period

- Kuzin said.

According to him, Ukraine's participation in the study on childhood obesity is critically important in terms of ensuring that our data is used internationally.

We have been able to compare ourselves with other countries and, fortunately, we see that the situation in Ukraine is not the worst, and in some respects it is even better than in some European regions. For example, if we look at the rates of overweight, more than a third of children in Europe or other countries are overweight, while in Ukraine it is only one in five children. If we look, for example, at obesity rates, they are also better, but at the same time there are several important points that should definitely be part of certain management decisions and policy changes 

- Kuzin said.

He noted that the amount of time a child spends with gadgets, i.e. playing mobile games or having fun on weekends, is increasing significantly compared to school hours. This suggests that there is a need for systematic work with parents to implement healthy approaches in families, outside the educational environment.

Kuzin explained that food consumption and healthy eating principles are not as universal as we would like. Almost 4% of students do not eat breakfast at home. This suggests that it is really important for them to have the opportunity to get a healthy meal at school, as it helps to form certain eating habits, especially in the younger generation of Ukrainians.

In addition, the war has shown that consumption of fresh vegetables among children has decreased.

In fact, we can really record that, on the one hand, this is the impact of the war, and on the other hand, perhaps even an incomplete understanding by families of how to properly provide healthy food in the home environment 

- Kuzin said.

Recall

A panel of global experts is proposing a new way to define and diagnose obesity, de-emphasizing the controversial body mass index and hoping to better identify individuals. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyHealth
europeEurope
ukraineUkraine

