The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires
07:51 AM • 12555 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 72803 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 127036 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 95823 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 90223 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 87301 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 65167 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 92098 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 65296 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 50626 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Outbreak of intestinal infection in Uman: 7 children from elementary school fell ill

Kyiv • UNN

 • 656 views

An outbreak of acute intestinal infection has been recorded in Uman, as a result of which 7 children aged 4 to 7 years from Uman Elementary School No. 1 have been hospitalized. Experts are выяс выяс the causes of the outbreak.

Outbreak of intestinal infection in Uman: 7 children from elementary school fell ill

An outbreak of acute intestinal infection was recorded in Uman, Cherkasy region, 7 children fell ill, the Cherkasy Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Friday, UNN writes.

A case of group disease of acute intestinal infection has been registered in the city of Uman. As of June 5, 7 people with signs of acute intestinal infection were hospitalized. All the sick are children aged 4 to 7 years, students and pupils of Uman Primary School No. 1

- reported in the center.

It is noted that the hospitalized are currently receiving the necessary medical care.

The center's specialists, as reported, organized an epidemiological investigation with a complex of relevant laboratory tests, выясняют причины и условия возникновения спалаху. The final disinfection was carried out in the center of the group disease, other necessary sanitary and anti-epidemic measures are being carried out.

Reference

Acute intestinal infections (AII) are one of the most common infectious diseases, which are activated in the warm season and can lead to serious complications, especially in children. Most often, the pathogens of intestinal infections are found in raw food of animal origin (meat, eggs, unpasteurized milk, seafood), unwashed fruits and vegetables.

How not to get sick with AII

  • always wash your hands before eating and cooking, after being in crowded places, after visiting the toilet;
    • do not touch your face with unwashed hands;
      • thoroughly wash vegetables and fruits with clean water before use;
        • do not consume products that have been stored in violation of storage conditions;
          • do not neglect the time of heat treatment of meat and fish products, etc.;
            • use water of guaranteed quality.

              At the first signs of the disease, it is advised to immediately consult a doctor.

              Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered19.05.25, 12:06 • 131610 views

              Julia Shramko

              Julia Shramko

              SocietyHealthCrimes and emergencies
              Cherkasy Oblast
              Uman
