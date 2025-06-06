Outbreak of intestinal infection in Uman: 7 children from elementary school fell ill

An outbreak of acute intestinal infection was recorded in Uman, Cherkasy region, 7 children fell ill, the Cherkasy Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Friday, UNN writes.

A case of group disease of acute intestinal infection has been registered in the city of Uman. As of June 5, 7 people with signs of acute intestinal infection were hospitalized. All the sick are children aged 4 to 7 years, students and pupils of Uman Primary School No. 1 - reported in the center.

It is noted that the hospitalized are currently receiving the necessary medical care.

It is noted that the hospitalized are currently receiving the necessary medical care.

The center's specialists, as reported, organized an epidemiological investigation with a complex of relevant laboratory tests. The final disinfection was carried out in the center of the group disease, other necessary sanitary and anti-epidemic measures are being carried out.

Reference

Acute intestinal infections (AII) are one of the most common infectious diseases, which are activated in the warm season and can lead to serious complications, especially in children. Most often, the pathogens of intestinal infections are found in raw food of animal origin (meat, eggs, unpasteurized milk, seafood), unwashed fruits and vegetables.

How not to get sick with AII

always wash your hands before eating and cooking, after being in crowded places, after visiting the toilet;

do not touch your face with unwashed hands;

thoroughly wash vegetables and fruits with clean water before use;

do not consume products that have been stored in violation of storage conditions;

do not neglect the time of heat treatment of meat and fish products, etc.;

use water of guaranteed quality.

At the first signs of the disease, it is advised to immediately consult a doctor.

