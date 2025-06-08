The second Superhumans center in Ukraine for helping war victims opened in Dnipro

$41.470.00
47.380.00
ukenru
The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week
June 7, 03:01 PM • 27172 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 70376 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 42221 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 64026 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 67462 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM • 48510 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 157015 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 112401 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 161321 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 94536 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
1m/s
79%
749mm
Popular news

Strike on the children's railway in Kharkiv: a young manager died, four more employees were injured

June 7, 06:07 PM • 19738 views

Brawl in the Oval Office: Elon Musk and Treasury Secretary Bessent got into a fight - The Washington Post

June 7, 06:30 PM • 14309 views

Trump threatens Musk with "serious consequences" if he supports Democrats.

June 7, 07:27 PM • 7712 views

Polish President Nawrocki opposes Ukraine's accession to the EU

June 7, 08:34 PM • 7438 views

Emergency recovery works suspended at the site of the Russian strike in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv

June 7, 09:58 PM • 6594 views
Publications

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 157015 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 149394 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 149117 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 193051 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

June 6, 01:00 PM • 236293 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Oleh Syniehubov

Elon Musk

Ihor Terekhov

Actual places

Ukraine

Kharkiv

Canada

United States

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 72065 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 96475 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 161321 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 141619 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 181785 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

The Washington Post

Tupolev Tu-22M

Tu-95

Tu-160

The second Superhumans center in Ukraine for helping war victims opened in Dnipro

Kyiv • UNN

 • 782 views

The Superhumans Center has started operating in Dnipro, the second center in the network in Ukraine. The center will provide prosthetics, rehabilitation and psychological support to military and civilians.

The second Superhumans center in Ukraine for helping war victims opened in Dnipro

The Superhumans Center, which will provide prosthetics, rehabilitation, and psychological support to military and civilians affected by Russian aggression, has opened in Dnipro. This was reported by UNN with reference to a report from the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that this is the second branch of the Superhumans Center network in Ukraine after Lviv.

Patients from frontline regions no longer have to travel across Ukraine to Lviv to get prosthetics or consult with their therapist or psychologist,

said First Lady Olena Zelenska.

Superhumans Dnipro is located in the premises of a former tuberculosis hospital with an area of 2,800 m², which has been out of operation for more than two years. Reconstruction work started last summer.

Rada allows special schools to provide rehabilitation services to military25.02.25, 14:52 • 24369 views

The project is being implemented in partnership with the Government of the Netherlands, Netherlands 4 Ukraine and Healthcare for Ukraine. The total budget for reconstruction and equipment is EUR 4.3 million.

Sometimes they say that building something now in Ukraine, especially in Dnipro, is brave. I would say: first of all, it is humane. The courage to be humane and provide assistance is the best kind of courage,

- Zelenska emphasized.

It is indicated that the center in Dnipro will be able to receive at least 50 patients every month. Every year, more than 600 Ukrainians will undergo rehabilitation here and return to active life.

"In two years of operation, Superhumans has restored the health of more than 1,100 Ukrainians and performed more than 1,500 complex surgical operations," the statement said.

Let us remind you

Recently, the Lviv Superhumans Center started restoring hearing to defenders. The opportunity became available after the opening of a fully functional specialized department.

As the Center noted, almost every second Ukrainian serviceman loses hearing partially or completely as a result of combat operations, and the ability to hear is an important element of social adaptation and the return of veterans to full civilian life.

“It is imperative to create opportunities for the rehabilitation and development of veterans in small communities”: Zelenskyy02.04.25, 15:40 • 16669 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyHealth
Netherlands
Ukraine
Olena Zelenska
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9