The second Superhumans center in Ukraine for helping war victims opened in Dnipro

The Superhumans Center, which will provide prosthetics, rehabilitation, and psychological support to military and civilians affected by Russian aggression, has opened in Dnipro. This was reported by UNN with reference to a report from the Office of the President of Ukraine.

It is noted that this is the second branch of the Superhumans Center network in Ukraine after Lviv.

Patients from frontline regions no longer have to travel across Ukraine to Lviv to get prosthetics or consult with their therapist or psychologist, said First Lady Olena Zelenska.

Superhumans Dnipro is located in the premises of a former tuberculosis hospital with an area of 2,800 m², which has been out of operation for more than two years. Reconstruction work started last summer.

The project is being implemented in partnership with the Government of the Netherlands, Netherlands 4 Ukraine and Healthcare for Ukraine. The total budget for reconstruction and equipment is EUR 4.3 million.

Sometimes they say that building something now in Ukraine, especially in Dnipro, is brave. I would say: first of all, it is humane. The courage to be humane and provide assistance is the best kind of courage, - Zelenska emphasized.

It is indicated that the center in Dnipro will be able to receive at least 50 patients every month. Every year, more than 600 Ukrainians will undergo rehabilitation here and return to active life.

"In two years of operation, Superhumans has restored the health of more than 1,100 Ukrainians and performed more than 1,500 complex surgical operations," the statement said.

Recently, the Lviv Superhumans Center started restoring hearing to defenders. The opportunity became available after the opening of a fully functional specialized department.

As the Center noted, almost every second Ukrainian serviceman loses hearing partially or completely as a result of combat operations, and the ability to hear is an important element of social adaptation and the return of veterans to full civilian life.

