Rada allows special schools to provide rehabilitation services to military

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a bill that allows special general secondary education institutions to provide rehabilitation services for military personnel and war veterans. This is reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak and the card of the bill No. 10160.

Details

"10160 - expanding the capacity of special general secondary education institutions for the rehabilitation of people with special educational needs and military personnel. In total (304)," Zheleznyak said.

According to the draft law, special general secondary education institutions may provide rehabilitation services for persons with special educational needs with visual and hearing impairments from among military personnel, persons discharged from military service, including war veterans, and persons who have special services to the Motherland.

The explanatory note states that "in the context of Russian aggression, many servicemen were injured, resulting in complete or partial loss of sight and hearing.

Also, persons discharged from military service, including war veterans, and persons with special services to the Motherland and visual and hearing impairments are in urgent need of such services. To restore vision and hearing functions, long-term comprehensive rehabilitation with the use of modern technical means and professional staff is required. Such services can be provided on the basis of special educational institutions for persons with visual and hearing impairments with modern equipment and qualified personnel - MPs argue.

It also states that the document "aims to provide access to a wider range of persons with special educational needs and servicemen with visual and hearing impairments to educational and rehabilitation services on the basis of special general secondary education institutions, further implementation of international standards in the field of protection of the rights of persons with disabilities, and creation of a tolerant and equal educational environment for all.

