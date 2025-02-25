Rada allows special schools to provide rehabilitation services to military

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 10620 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 29319 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 62022 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 38281 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 108226 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 94128 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111706 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116565 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 147637 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115107 views

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 82905 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 36944 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 104167 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 48957 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 25487 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 62022 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 108226 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 147637 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 138635 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 171164 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 7238 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 25495 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132110 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134030 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162569 views
Rada allows special schools to provide rehabilitation services to military

Rada allows special schools to provide rehabilitation services to military

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22974 views

The Verkhovna Rada has passed a law on providing rehabilitation services to the military in special educational institutions. Draft law No. 10160 allows special schools to help military personnel and veterans with visual and hearing impairments.

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a bill that allows special general secondary education institutions to provide rehabilitation services for military personnel and war veterans. This is reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak and the card of the bill No. 10160.

Details

"10160 - expanding the capacity of special general secondary education institutions for the rehabilitation of people with special educational needs and military personnel. In total (304)," Zheleznyak said.

According to the draft law, special general secondary education institutions may provide rehabilitation services for persons with special educational needs with visual and hearing impairments from among military personnel, persons discharged from military service, including war veterans, and persons who have special services to the Motherland.

The explanatory note states that "in the context of Russian aggression, many servicemen were injured, resulting in complete or partial loss of sight and hearing.

Also, persons discharged from military service, including war veterans, and persons with special services to the Motherland and visual and hearing impairments are in urgent need of such services. To restore vision and hearing functions, long-term comprehensive rehabilitation with the use of modern technical means and professional staff is required. Such services can be provided on the basis of special educational institutions for persons with visual and hearing impairments with modern equipment and qualified personnel

- MPs argue.

It also states that the document "aims to provide access to a wider range of persons with special educational needs and servicemen with visual and hearing impairments to educational and rehabilitation services on the basis of special general secondary education institutions, further implementation of international standards in the field of protection of the rights of persons with disabilities, and creation of a tolerant and equal educational environment for all.

Recall

A humanitarian cargo from Norway has arrived in Brovary with rehabilitation equipment, wheelchairs, medical equipment and a mobile portable ramp.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsHealth
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
norwayNorway

