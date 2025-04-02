“It is imperative to create opportunities for the rehabilitation and development of veterans in small communities”: Zelenskyy
The President of Ukraine emphasized the importance of rehabilitation and development of veterans in small communities, particularly based in schools. They also discussed supporting veterans' connections with the Defense Forces.
During a trip to Dnipro, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need to create opportunities for the rehabilitation and development of veterans in small communities, as well as on the basis of schools, UNN reports.
Today is Dnipro. A working trip, many different important meetings. Very meaningful. I visited our soldiers who are recovering from injuries. I want to thank our doctors, all medical workers, workers who save our boys, our girls, our soldiers and everyone who suffered from Russian strikes. One of the biggest results in saving the lives of our people is here in Dnipro - more than 40,000 wounded, 96% saved. I want to thank you for this - just great. All doctors, surgeons, everyone who supports - thank you. I had the opportunity to talk with the soldiers, to award state awards. Many heroic guys. I wish you a speedy recovery
The President also held a meeting with veterans.
It is important that the guys are very energetic, know how to solve problems, do not forget about their brothers. And today there were specific questions - everything must be resolved. Opportunities for rehabilitation and development of veterans in small communities must be created, and it is a good idea to create such opportunities on the basis of schools. It is really important to do everything to maintain the connection of veterans with their units, with their brothers, and with the Defense Forces in general. If some opportunities for our veterans to help the army do not work due to military bureaucracy, this definitely needs to be changed. The Ministry of Defense will deal with this, and the Office will help, and it is important that the Minister for Veterans Affairs - I will talk to everyone. Many things were said, we recorded everything
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited a medical facility in Dnipro, where Ukrainian soldiers are being treated after being wounded, and awarded them with awards.