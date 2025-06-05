In Ukraine, in April-May, 8 people were injured due to snake bites, including three children

In Ukraine, 8 cases of seeking medical help due to snake bites have been registered in 2 months of the current season. This is 23 cases less than in the same period last year. Among the victims are three children. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health.

Details

Snake attacks were recorded in the following areas:

Zhytomyr - 4 cases;

Lviv - 3 cases;

Transcarpathian - 1 case.

The Public Health Center reminded that when planning a trip to an area where snakes may potentially be present (swamps, overgrown shores of lakes and ponds, mountains, steppes, etc.), it is important to wear trousers made of thick fabric and tuck them into high boots.

Before sitting on a log, grass, stone or brushwood, knock on it with a stick. This will help scare the snake and drive it out of its hiding place. If you see a snake, do not make sudden movements and wait calmly until it crawls away. Even if you are afraid of snakes, do not kill them - they play an important role in the ecosystem, as they control the population of rodents - doctors advise.

Let us remind you

In Ukraine, during 2023, 208 requests for medical assistance were registered due to snake venom damage, which is 60 requests less than in 2022. The statistics, as explained by the Public Health Center, were influenced by the war.