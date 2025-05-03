The snake activity season has begun in Ukraine: the Ministry of Health warns of the danger

$41.590.00
47.080.00
ukenru
Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
May 3, 09:33 AM • 19840 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 49581 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 52585 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 44930 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 63127 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 62760 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 55864 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 72192 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 97225 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 46619 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+17°
2.4m/s
67%
744 mm
Popular news

In Kherson region, 12 Russian soldiers fled from positions, disguised as civilians - "ATESH"

May 3, 12:24 PM • 7272 views

The Kremlin reacted to Zelenskyy's words: they called Putin's "truce" on May 9 a "test of readiness for peace"

May 3, 12:32 PM • 5360 views

OPEC+ led by Saudi Arabia increases production despite falling oil prices - FT

May 3, 12:51 PM • 4160 views

The Kremlin has expressed outrage over the invitation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the parade in Great Britain.

May 3, 02:40 PM • 17244 views

In Zakarpattia, a man held his wife on a chain for 10 days

07:25 PM • 4902 views
Publications

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 52586 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 33720 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 66359 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 74939 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 97225 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 29026 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 62760 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 29336 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 32618 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 31449 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

The snake activity season has begun in Ukraine: the Ministry of Health warns of the danger

Kyiv • UNN

 • 616 views

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine warns about the snake activity season. Three types of venomous snakes live in Ukraine: the common viper, the steppe viper, and Nikolsky's viper, meeting with which requires caution.

The snake activity season has begun in Ukraine: the Ministry of Health warns of the danger

The snake activity season has begun in Ukraine. The Ministry of Health of Ukraine urges citizens to be careful, as the country is home to three types of venomous reptiles that can pose a health hazard. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health in Telegram.

The reptile activity season has begun

- warns the department.

However, the Ministry of Health notes that most snakes are not aggressive and try to avoid encounters with people. Snakes can only show aggression in self-defense.

According to the Ministry of Health, there are three types of venomous snakes in Ukraine:

Common viper is the most common, found in Polissya, the Carpathians, and sometimes in the forest-steppe zone. It has a characteristic zigzag stripe on its back.

Steppe viper is rare and listed in the Red Book of Ukraine. It lives mainly in the steppe zone, including in the reserves of southern Ukraine. It also has a zigzag stripe.

Nikolsky's viper is a dark, almost black snake, also listed in the Red Book. It lives in the northeast of Ukraine in the forest-steppe.

"The venom of these snakes is usually not life-threatening, but you should seek medical attention immediately if a child or a person prone to allergies is bitten," the Ministry of Health said.

The agency urged citizens to be careful while in nature and in forest or steppe areas where these reptiles may be found.

Let us remind you

With the warming, cases of обращения to doctors due to tick bites in children have become more frequent. Doctors urge to seek help to avoid Lyme disease and encephalitis.

Microplastics remain in drinking water, despite the development of treatment technologies - scientists02.05.25, 06:33 • 3176 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Health
Ukraine
Brent
$61.56
Bitcoin
$96,343.80
S&P 500
$5,687.46
Tesla
$290.87
Газ TTF
$33.08
Золото
$3,241.25
Ethereum
$1,838.63