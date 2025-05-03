The snake activity season has begun in Ukraine: the Ministry of Health warns of the danger

The snake activity season has begun in Ukraine. The Ministry of Health of Ukraine urges citizens to be careful, as the country is home to three types of venomous reptiles that can pose a health hazard. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health in Telegram.

The reptile activity season has begun - warns the department.

However, the Ministry of Health notes that most snakes are not aggressive and try to avoid encounters with people. Snakes can only show aggression in self-defense.

According to the Ministry of Health, there are three types of venomous snakes in Ukraine:

Common viper is the most common, found in Polissya, the Carpathians, and sometimes in the forest-steppe zone. It has a characteristic zigzag stripe on its back.

Steppe viper is rare and listed in the Red Book of Ukraine. It lives mainly in the steppe zone, including in the reserves of southern Ukraine. It also has a zigzag stripe.

Nikolsky's viper is a dark, almost black snake, also listed in the Red Book. It lives in the northeast of Ukraine in the forest-steppe.

"The venom of these snakes is usually not life-threatening, but you should seek medical attention immediately if a child or a person prone to allergies is bitten," the Ministry of Health said.

The agency urged citizens to be careful while in nature and in forest or steppe areas where these reptiles may be found.

