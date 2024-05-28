Man hospitalized in Lviv region due to snake bite

A 26-year-old man was hospitalized in the Lviv region after being bitten by a snake. His condition is moderate. This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Lviv region, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that on May 27, at 17:00, rescuers received a report that a man born in 1998 was admitted to the emergency department of the Turkiv Central District Hospital with a diagnosis of snake bite to the left ankle joint. The victim's condition is moderate.

The Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Lviv region warns residents of the region to be careful and attentive when going to the forest or outdoors.

If you accidentally see a reptile near you, do not panic, do not approach it, and do not make sudden movements, but calmly move away. Reptiles have poor eyesight and hearing, but their bodies are very good at detecting ground vibrations at a distance of 10-15 meters. Be careful in places where reptiles can be found: tall grass, bushes, forest. When going into the woods, it is better to wear tall, thick shoes that will not bite a snake, - the statement said.

Recall

At the end of April, two people were hospitalized in Lviv region overnight due to snake bites. The cases occurred in the village of Zaluzhzhia in Yavoriv district and in the village of Prybuzhany in Lviv district.