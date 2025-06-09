Men's departure abroad on vacation: how booked employees can leave Ukraine - explained by the Ministry of Justice

During martial law, travel abroad for men aged 18 to 60 is restricted. Exceptions are made for certain categories of individuals, including reserved employees.

UNN with reference to the Ministry of Justice provides a detailed explanation of who can cross the state border.

Details

The rules for crossing the state border by citizens of Ukraine state that those liable for military service who are not subject to conscription for military service during mobilization have the right to cross the state border.

Among them are reserved employees. Such persons are on special military registration. Despite this, the Rules only specify the procedure for crossing the state border by a reserved employee on a business trip. There is no clear regulatory framework regarding the possibility of crossing the border during vacation.

Information on the procedure for crossing the border for this category of persons can be obtained exclusively from the clarifications of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

At the same time, some civil servants, for example, members of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, deputy ministers, judges, prosecutors, heads of state bodies, deputies of local councils, as well as other persons defined in Art. 2-14 of the Rules may not cross the state border for the purpose of vacation.

What documents are needed for temporary departure:

Passport of a citizen of Ukraine for traveling abroad;

Paper military registration document or electronic version in the Reserve+ application (must contain a mark on reservation and be entered into the "Oberig" system);

An extract from the order for vacation or a copy thereof (must contain information about the country of departure, the period of stay, the employee's position, etc.);

Other documents to confirm the purpose of the trip.

Important: an employee who plans to go on vacation abroad must not have any prohibitions that would prevent leaving the country or violate the rules of military registration.

Addition

Since the Rules often change and currently do not provide a clear procedure for traveling abroad on vacation for reserved employees, the final decision is made individually - at the discretion of the border guard officer during control.

