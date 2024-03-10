A representative of the Czech Republic became the new Miss World titleholder
Kyiv • UNN
Kristina Piskova, a 24-year-old student and model from the Czech Republic, won the 71st Miss World beauty pageant in 2023.
Details
Píšková was born in the small town of Tršinec and lives in Prague. She is a student studying law and business administration at Charles University and in Innsbruck, Austria. She also works as a model. In addition, she does volunteer work: for example, she participated in open English language schools for underprivileged children in Tanzania. Pyshkova speaks four languages: English, German, Polish, and Slovak.
In 2022, she won the title of Miss Czech Republic, which allowed her to enter this pageant.
I am incredibly happy. I really want to go to Miss World because I think this is the pageant that suits me best. That's why I feel happy
This year's Miss World was held in Mumbai, India, and was supposed to be held last December but was postponed, so Pishkova won the title for 2023.