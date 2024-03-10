A representative of the Czech Republic became the new Miss World titleholder

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 3944 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 14808 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 22686 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 166414 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 157539 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 165744 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 214486 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247740 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153526 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371260 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 149734 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 137983 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 43213 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 61063 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 21252 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 14815 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 166422 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 138143 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 157546 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 149895 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 14336 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 15426 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 19360 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 21363 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 43315 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

A representative of the Czech Republic became the new Miss World titleholder

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68672 views

Kristina Piskova, a 24-year-old student and model from the Czech Republic, won the 71st Miss World beauty pageant in 2023.

A representative of the Czech Republic became the new Miss World titleholder

The winner of the 71st Miss World beauty pageant is 24-year-old Kristina Pishkova from the Czech Republic, the pageant's website reports, UNN reports.

Details

Píšková was born in the small town of Tršinec and lives in Prague. She is a student studying law and business administration at Charles University and in Innsbruck, Austria. She also works as a model. In addition, she does volunteer work: for example, she participated in open English language schools for underprivileged children in Tanzania. Pyshkova speaks four languages: English, German, Polish, and Slovak.

In 2022, she won the title of Miss Czech Republic, which allowed her to enter this pageant.

I am incredibly happy. I really want to go to Miss World because I think this is the pageant that suits me best. That's why I feel happy

she said after winning the national competition.

This year's Miss World was held in Mumbai, India, and was supposed to be held last December but was postponed, so Pishkova won the title for 2023.

13.01.23, 17:42 • 1029569 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCultureNews of the WorldEvents
Prague
Tanzania
Austria
India
Czech Republic
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11