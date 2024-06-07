Over the past 7 months, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has opened 7 new embassies in Africa

Currently, Ukraine has foreign diplomatic missions in 17 African countries, of which 7 have been opened in the last 7 months. It is planned to open embassies in 3 more countries. This is reported by the Ministry of foreign affairs of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Ukraine is actively working to expand its presence in the African region – currently, Ukraine has foreign diplomatic missions in 17 African countries. In the last 7 months alone, the Foreign Ministry has opened 7 new embassies. Among them, in particular, in Mauritania, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Botswana, Rwanda, Mozambique and DR Congo. New embassies are also planned to open in Tanzania, Cameroon and Sudan - the message says.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also noted that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has already held more than 20 meetings with African leaders, minister of foreign affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has held 35 negotiations, and the ministry itself has developed the first ever communication strategy "Ukraine – African states", which is already being implemented in the work of diplomats.

In addition, Ukraine is actively working on exporting agricultural products to the countries of the region – within the framework of the "Grain from Ukraine" program, we have already delivered more than 200,000 tons of grain to 8 countries - added in the ministry.

recall

The Ukrainian Embassy has officially opened in the Moorish capital Nouakchott.