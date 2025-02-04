Rebels in DR Congo declare a ceasefire for “humanitarian reasons”

ukenru
02:39 PM • 36991 views

11:57 AM • 72747 views

February 28, 09:54 AM • 103671 views

February 28, 09:29 AM • 106952 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125277 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 102662 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130828 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103611 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113344 views

February 27, 01:35 PM • 116937 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 98021 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 25978 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113737 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 31894 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 108188 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 36991 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125277 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130828 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163495 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153509 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 5594 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 12002 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 108188 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113737 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138889 views
Rebels in DR Congo declare a ceasefire for “humanitarian reasons”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23285 views

An alliance of rebel groups in eastern DR Congo has announced a humanitarian ceasefire. According to the UN, 900 people were killed in the recent battles for Goma, and more than 400,000 became refugees.

An alliance of rebel groups in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo has announced a humanitarian ceasefire since Tuesday, UNN reports citing the BBC.

Details

In its statement, the group, which includes Rwandan-backed M23 rebels, cited "humanitarian reasons" for the ceasefire after it seized territory in the eastern part of the country.

Rebels from the M23 group seize the city of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo27.01.25, 18:18 • 28884 views

The UN says at least 900 people were killed and 2,880 wounded in recent fighting in and around Goma, DR Congo's largest eastern city, after rebels seized the city.

The G7 countries and the EU condemned the attack as a blatant violation of DR Congo's sovereignty.

An alliance of rebel groups known as the Congo River Alliance has accused the Congolese military of killing people using airplanes to bomb territories it holds.

He added that he had no intention of seizing any additional territory, despite his statement to the contrary last week, and would hold his ground.

In a statement, the alliance said: "We reaffirm our commitment to the protection and defense of civilians and our positions.

Over the past three years, hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced by regional fighting. According to the UN Refugee Agency, more than 400 ,000 people have been forced to flee their homes since the beginning of 2025.

Thousands of Congolese refugees seek refuge in Rwanda after Goma is captured29.01.25, 04:16 • 30383 views

Rwandan President Paul Kagame, who is also the commander-in-chief of the Rwandan Defense Forces, said he did not know whether his country's troops were in the DR Congo.

"There are many things I don't know about. But if you want to ask me, does Congo have a problem that affects Rwanda? And will Rwanda do something to protect itself? I would say 100%," he told CNN on Monday.

Meanwhile, human rights organizations are calling for increased pressure on Rwanda to back down.

DR Congo's Minister of Communications Patrick Muya called on the international community to impose sanctions on Rwanda.

"There must be a firm decision not only to condemn but to stop Rwanda's actions, because it is unacceptable if you want to keep peace in Africa and in our region," Mugye told Reuters.

"Sanctions are the minimum," he added.

The presidents of Congo and Rwanda are to attend a regional peace summit in Tanzania on Friday.

With 30 years of conflict behind them, it is expected that any negotiations, if they are not interrupted, as has already happened several times over the past year, could drag on for months.

Ukraine condemns rebel seizure of Goma in Congo and is ready to provide assistance27.01.25, 22:57 • 62928 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
tanzaniaTanzania
reutersReuters
united-nationsUnited Nations
european-unionEuropean Union
ruandaRwanda
democratic-republic-of-the-congoDemocratic Republic of the Congo

