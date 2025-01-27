Rebels from the M23 group seize the city of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Rebels from the M23 group say they have captured the key city of Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo after an offensive against the Congolese army.

Residents share videos of rebels patrolling Goma's central streets after a lightning attack on the Congolese army on Sunday - notes the media.

The rebels ordered Congolese army soldiers to surrender their weapons and set a 48-hour deadline for compliance. On Monday, the deadline expired, and there were reportedly deaths and injuries on both sides in the exchange of fire.

The armed group M23 has seized the city of Masisi in the DR Congo, which has led to the massive displacement of more than 100 thousand people. The situation remains critical, and humanitarian organizations are calling for international intervention.