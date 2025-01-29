International Day of Mobilization against the Threat of Nuclear War: what is being celebrated on January 29

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 61945 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 86457 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105796 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108878 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 128415 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103224 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133109 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103697 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113391 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116962 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101525 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 42431 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116587 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 48509 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111115 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 61945 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 128415 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 133109 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165293 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155173 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 16481 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 21041 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111115 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116587 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139531 views
Actual
International Day of Mobilization against the Threat of Nuclear War: what is being celebrated on January 29

International Day of Mobilization against the Threat of Nuclear War: what is being celebrated on January 29

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29723 views

January 29 is the International Day of Mobilization against the Threat of Nuclear War, established after the signing of the 1985 Delhi Declaration. It is also Jigsaw Puzzle Day, founded by Jodi Gill in 1994.

Today, on January 29, the world marks the International Day of Mobilization against the Threat of Nuclear War, a day dedicated to measures aimed at preventing nuclear conflicts, UNN reports.

The International Day of Mobilization against the Threat of Nuclear War is celebrated annually on January 29, and its establishment is associated with an important event in the history of the struggle for nuclear disarmament - the signing of the Delhi Declaration in 1985. This document was signed in the Indian capital, New Delhi, and marked the beginning of the international movement to end the nuclear threat.

The Delhi Declaration became the basis for the formation of a global campaign against nuclear war and called for the elimination of nuclear weapons. It was signed by several states, including India, Sweden, Argentina, Mexico, Tanzania, and Greece. This step was an important signal to the international community that a nuclear war could have catastrophic consequences and that all measures should be taken to prevent it.

Today, many countries have nuclear weapons in their arsenals, but their use is prohibited. This is due to the sad events of 1945, when two bombs were dropped on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which took many lives, and the consequences of these events are still being felt today.

“It was stupid, illogical and very irresponsible.” Zelenskyy on Ukraine's abandonment of nuclear weapons27.01.25, 20:13 • 39367 views

Also, January 29 is Puzzle and Jigsaw Day. The holiday was founded in 1994 by Jodi Gill, a puzzle enthusiast and creator. She decided to make her birthday special by distributing her puzzles for free under the name "Brain Baffler". This initiative, which combined creativity and entertainment, quickly gained popularity among puzzle fans.

The holiday gained rapid popularity, and today, on this day, everyone can get free puzzles on the Joni Jill website.

In fact, the first jigsaw puzzles in history were created in the 18th century by John Spilsbury, an engraver and cartographer from the UK. Spilsbury decided to divide the world map into parts along the contour lines of country borders and proposed to reassemble it. This invention was not only entertainment but also an educational element. The first puzzles were made of expensive wood, and they were allowed to be used only for educational purposes, as they were quite expensive. Later, wood was replaced by cardboard, so the game became accessible to everyone.

Orthodox Church refutes myths about “secret” name at baptism09.01.25, 10:17 • 26166 views

On January 29, the Church calendar marks the transfer of the relics of the holy martyr Ignatius the God-bearer. Ignatius was one of the first men of the Church, a prominent figure in early Christianity who was martyred for his beliefs during the persecution of Christians in the second century.

He was a bishop of the Church of Antioch, known for his deep spirituality and dedication to church service. In 107, he was arrested by the Roman authorities and sent to Rome for trial and execution. During his journey to Rome, he wrote several important letters to Christian communities that became major texts of early Christianity and provide a deep insight into his faith and spiritual views. In Rome, Ignatius the Great was martyred around 107, being torn to pieces by wild beasts in the Colosseum.

In the fourth century, during the reign of Emperor Constantius, son of Constantine the Great, the relics of St. Ignatius the Great were transferred to Antioch, the city where he served as bishop. This transfer was an important event for Christians, as the relics of the saint were considered to be healing.

On this day, according to the new calendar, Dmitry, Ivan, Konstantin and Roman celebrate their namesakes.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyNews of the World
tanzaniaTanzania
romeRome
argentinaArgentina
mexicoMexico
indiaIndia
swedenSweden
greeceGreece

Contact us about advertising