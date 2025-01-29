International Day of Mobilization against the Threat of Nuclear War: what is being celebrated on January 29

Today, on January 29, the world marks the International Day of Mobilization against the Threat of Nuclear War, a day dedicated to measures aimed at preventing nuclear conflicts, UNN reports.

The International Day of Mobilization against the Threat of Nuclear War is celebrated annually on January 29, and its establishment is associated with an important event in the history of the struggle for nuclear disarmament - the signing of the Delhi Declaration in 1985. This document was signed in the Indian capital, New Delhi, and marked the beginning of the international movement to end the nuclear threat.

The Delhi Declaration became the basis for the formation of a global campaign against nuclear war and called for the elimination of nuclear weapons. It was signed by several states, including India, Sweden, Argentina, Mexico, Tanzania, and Greece. This step was an important signal to the international community that a nuclear war could have catastrophic consequences and that all measures should be taken to prevent it.

Today, many countries have nuclear weapons in their arsenals, but their use is prohibited. This is due to the sad events of 1945, when two bombs were dropped on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which took many lives, and the consequences of these events are still being felt today.

Also, January 29 is Puzzle and Jigsaw Day. The holiday was founded in 1994 by Jodi Gill, a puzzle enthusiast and creator. She decided to make her birthday special by distributing her puzzles for free under the name "Brain Baffler". This initiative, which combined creativity and entertainment, quickly gained popularity among puzzle fans.

The holiday gained rapid popularity, and today, on this day, everyone can get free puzzles on the Joni Jill website.

In fact, the first jigsaw puzzles in history were created in the 18th century by John Spilsbury, an engraver and cartographer from the UK. Spilsbury decided to divide the world map into parts along the contour lines of country borders and proposed to reassemble it. This invention was not only entertainment but also an educational element. The first puzzles were made of expensive wood, and they were allowed to be used only for educational purposes, as they were quite expensive. Later, wood was replaced by cardboard, so the game became accessible to everyone.

On January 29, the Church calendar marks the transfer of the relics of the holy martyr Ignatius the God-bearer. Ignatius was one of the first men of the Church, a prominent figure in early Christianity who was martyred for his beliefs during the persecution of Christians in the second century.

He was a bishop of the Church of Antioch, known for his deep spirituality and dedication to church service. In 107, he was arrested by the Roman authorities and sent to Rome for trial and execution. During his journey to Rome, he wrote several important letters to Christian communities that became major texts of early Christianity and provide a deep insight into his faith and spiritual views. In Rome, Ignatius the Great was martyred around 107, being torn to pieces by wild beasts in the Colosseum.

In the fourth century, during the reign of Emperor Constantius, son of Constantine the Great, the relics of St. Ignatius the Great were transferred to Antioch, the city where he served as bishop. This transfer was an important event for Christians, as the relics of the saint were considered to be healing.

On this day, according to the new calendar, Dmitry, Ivan, Konstantin and Roman celebrate their namesakes.