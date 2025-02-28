The United States has stopped funding polio, HIV and malaria programs around the world: which programs have been closed

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 18144 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 37428 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 75327 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 45245 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 109838 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 96176 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111918 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116590 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 148659 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115117 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 88285 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 44110 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 105205 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 55687 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 36771 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 75327 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 109838 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 148659 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 139604 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 172111 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 14071 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 36771 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132557 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134444 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162935 views
Actual
The United States has stopped funding polio, HIV and malaria programs around the world: which programs have been closed

The United States has stopped funding polio, HIV and malaria programs around the world: which programs have been closed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 10776 views

The Trump administration is cutting off funding for 5,800 USAID projects, including vaccination and treatment programs. The withdrawal of support will affect millions of people in developing countries and threatens to increase mortality.

Donald Trump's administration has officially cut off funding for 5,800 USAID projects. Relevant notifications were massively sent from the State Department to refugee camps, tuberculosis treatment clinics, vaccination programs, and other humanitarian initiatives. This is reported by The New York Times, UNN.

Details

Among the terminated projects are programs to treat intravenous infections, fight malaria in the most affected African countries, and global efforts to fight polio. It is noted that the funding is being terminated “in the interest and convenience of the US government.

In particular, among the closed projects: a $131 million grant for UNICEF's polio immunization program, which paid for the planning, logistics, and delivery of vaccines to millions of children. Also terminated was a $90 million contract with Chemonics to supply mosquito nets, malaria tests, and treatment that were supposed to protect 53 million people.

In addition, the following projects were canceled:

  • The FHI 360 program in Yemen is helping children with critical malnutrition.
  • All operating expenses and 10% of the drug budget of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, the World Health Organization's main supply channel for anti-tuberculosis drugs, which last year provided TB treatment to nearly three million people.
  •  Elizabeth Glaser Foundation - HIV treatment in Lesotho, Tanzania, Eswatini. 87 shelters in South Africa for victims of violence.
  • Plan International's program to provide water supply to 115,000 displaced people in Ethiopia.
  • 80 million dollars - funding from the UN agency UNAIDS, which financed work to help countries improve HIV treatment.

Canceling funding for these programs will have serious consequences for millions of people in developing countries, the newspaper writes.

The mortality rate among HIV-infected patients is also expected to increase due to limited access to treatment.

“People are going to die! But we will never know, because even the death count programs have been suspended,” said Dr. Catherine Kiobutungi, Executive Director of the Center for Population and Health Research in Africa.

The termination of vaccination programs will lead to an increase in polio cases, and the restriction of malaria and tuberculosis control will threaten the lives of thousands of people. The closure of shelters for victims of violence will leave women and children unprotected, and the termination of water supply initiatives will worsen sanitary conditions in refugee camps.

The New York Times notes that the decision has sparked widespread criticism among international humanitarian organizations and human rights activists.

Recall

The US administration has decided to cut off funding for more than 90% of humanitarian and international programs.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

HealthNews of the World
united-states-agency-for-international-developmentUnited States Agency for International Development
tanzaniaTanzania
vsesvitnia-orhanizatsiia-okhorony-zdoroviaWorld Health Organization
yunisefUNICEF
donald-trumpDonald Trump
efiopiiaEthiopia
south-africaSouth Africa
united-statesUnited States
yemenYemen

Contact us about advertising