A potentially dangerous asteroid 248 meters long will fly near the Earth

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 62287 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 151160 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129408 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136883 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135272 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173362 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111053 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165794 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104530 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113981 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132912 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131936 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 50503 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 101707 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 103918 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 151160 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 173362 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 165794 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 193475 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182628 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131936 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132912 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143571 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135144 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152280 views
A potentially dangerous asteroid 248 meters long will fly near the Earth

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30253 views

Asteroid 2020 BC6, 248 meters long, will fly past the Earth on January 5 at a distance of 3.68 million kilometers. NASA classifies it as a potentially dangerous object due to its size and proximity to the planet.

On Sunday, January 5, the asteroid 2020 BC6, which is considered "potentially dangerous," will fly near the Earth. This was reported by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the length of the celestial object is 248 meters.

The distance from 2020 BC6 to Earth will be 3,683,374 km.

If an asteroid approaches the Earth at a distance closer than 7.5 million kilometers and its size exceeds 150 meters, NASA considers it a "potentially hazardous object.

Recall

In a Kenyan village , a metal hoop with a diameter of 2.4 meters fell from a rocket upper stage. Local residents are demanding compensation for damaged trees and bushes, and experts warn of a growing problem of space debris.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
nasaNASA
kenyaKenya

Contact us about advertising