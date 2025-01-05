A potentially dangerous asteroid 248 meters long will fly near the Earth

On Sunday, January 5, the asteroid 2020 BC6, which is considered "potentially dangerous," will fly near the Earth. This was reported by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), UNN reports.

It is noted that the length of the celestial object is 248 meters.

The distance from 2020 BC6 to Earth will be 3,683,374 km.

If an asteroid approaches the Earth at a distance closer than 7.5 million kilometers and its size exceeds 150 meters, NASA considers it a "potentially hazardous object.

