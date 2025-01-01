Zimbabwe officially abolished the death penalty

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 83302 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 157710 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132865 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140095 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137539 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177508 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111880 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168995 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104667 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114015 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137326 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136791 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 73356 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105298 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 107494 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 157701 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 177504 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168991 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196485 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185566 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136791 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137326 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144899 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136409 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153424 views
Zimbabwe officially abolished the death penalty

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22084 views

The President of Zimbabwe has signed a law abolishing the death penalty, which has not been applied since 2005. About 60 people sentenced to death will be able to avoid execution.

Zimbabwe has officially abolished the death penalty, which has not been applied in the country for almost 20 years. This was reported by UNN with reference to South China Morning Post.

Details

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who himself was sentenced to death in the 1960s during the war for independence, signed a law this week abolishing the penalty.

The document was adopted by the Parliament.

At the time of the abolition, there were about 60 prisoners sentenced to death in Zimbabwe. The new law allows them to avoid execution.

The last execution in the country was carried out in 2005. After that, the execution of sentences was suspended, in part due to the lack of people willing to take up the position of state executioner.

Zimbabwe has become one of the few African countries to completely abolish the death penalty. At the same time, Kenya, Liberia and Ghana have also taken “positive steps” in this direction, but the death penalty has not yet been officially abolished there, according to a human rights organization that campaigns against this punishment.

Recall

US President-elect Donald Trump announced his intention to “vigorously” pursue the death penalty for violent crimes. 

Yulia Havryliuk

News of the World
liberiaLiberia
kenyaKenya
donald-trumpDonald Trump

