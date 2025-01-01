Zimbabwe officially abolished the death penalty

Zimbabwe has officially abolished the death penalty, which has not been applied in the country for almost 20 years. This was reported by UNN with reference to South China Morning Post.

Details

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who himself was sentenced to death in the 1960s during the war for independence, signed a law this week abolishing the penalty.

The document was adopted by the Parliament.

At the time of the abolition, there were about 60 prisoners sentenced to death in Zimbabwe. The new law allows them to avoid execution.

The last execution in the country was carried out in 2005. After that, the execution of sentences was suspended, in part due to the lack of people willing to take up the position of state executioner.

Zimbabwe has become one of the few African countries to completely abolish the death penalty. At the same time, Kenya, Liberia and Ghana have also taken “positive steps” in this direction, but the death penalty has not yet been officially abolished there, according to a human rights organization that campaigns against this punishment.

Recall

US President-elect Donald Trump announced his intention to “vigorously” pursue the death penalty for violent crimes.