Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Biden intends to make Kenya a major non-NATO ally

Biden intends to make Kenya a major non-NATO ally

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23947 views

Biden informed Congress of his intention to grant Kenya the status of a major non-NATO ally, recognizing its contribution to global security and stability.

Biden said he intends to declare Kenya a major non-NATO ally. This was reported by the White House, UNN reports.

Details

President Biden today notified Congress of his intention to designate Kenya as a major non-NATO ally, reflecting the importance of the two countries' decades of close security cooperation.

The partnership between the United States and Kenya has proven to be key in the fight against terrorism and ensuring stability in East Africa and beyond. Joint efforts are aimed at combating extremist groups, including al-Shabaab and elements of ISIS, operating in the region.

This designation of Kenya as a Major Non-NATO Ally is a significant step and recognizes the country's contributions to global security and stability. The United States deeply respects our cooperation with Kenya in the areas of international peacekeeping, security, crisis management, refugee resettlement, and cybersecurity.

This is also the first time a sub-Saharan African country has been designated as a major non-NATO ally, reflecting the growing importance of the region to international security and stability.

We are stronger and the world is safer when Kenya and the United States work together 

- Joe Biden wrote in X.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
white-houseWhite House
kenyaKenya
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
polandPoland

