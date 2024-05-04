In Brazil, the death toll due to severe flooding has risen to 56

The death toll from heavy rains in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul has risen to 56 people, and another 68 people are missing. This was reported by DW, according to UNN.

At least 56 people were killed in floods in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul after prolonged heavy rains, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that more than 2000 civilian rescuers and more than 900 soldiers were sent to the region to assist in the rescue efforts.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called the disaster one of the worst floods in the country's history.

"Never in the history of Brazil has it rained so much in one place," the president said.

Climate experts say that global warming caused by human activity is leading to an increase in such extreme weather events around the world, and the atmosphere is now becoming even more unstable.

In Kenya, the number of flood victims increased to 181: houses and roads destroyed