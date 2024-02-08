Grain From Ukraine: the first ship with humanitarian wheat this year sailed through the Ukrainian corridor - for Nigeria

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Grain From Ukraine: the first ship with humanitarian wheat this year sailed through the Ukrainian corridor - for Nigeria

Kyiv  •  UNN

This year's first vessel under the Grain From Ukraine initiative with 25,000 tons of Ukrainian wheat for Nigeria sailed through the Ukrainian Black Sea corridor as humanitarian aid

The bulk carrier SKY GATE, this year's first ship chartered by the UN World Food Program under the Grain From Ukraine program to carry grain as humanitarian aid, has set sail through the Ukrainian corridor in the sea with 25,000 tons of wheat for Nigeria, the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"The bulk carrier SKY GATE with 25 thousand tons of Ukrainian humanitarian wheat for Nigeria is moving through the Ukrainian corridor. This is the first vessel this year with humanitarian wheat chartered by the UN World Food Program under the Grain From Ukraine program," the statement said.

According to Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Ministry Oleksandr Kubrakov, the Ukrainian corridor is the main way for Ukrainian farmers to access world markets.

"Over the past six months, more than 15 million tons of Ukrainian grain cargo have been exported from the ports of Greater Odesa. And we are resuming supplies of humanitarian wheat under the Grain From Ukraine program for countries on the brink of famine," Kubrakov said.

Addendum

The Grain From Ukraine program was initiated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in November 2022 and has been implemented jointly with the UN World Food Program and donor countries since November 2022. Its goal is to provide access to Ukrainian food to countries suffering from hunger. "In the first year, 34 countries and international organizations joined the program. 170 thousand tons of humanitarian wheat were sent to Ethiopia, Yemen, Somalia, Kenya, and Afghanistan," the Ministry said.

The second international Grain From Ukraine summit, held in Kyiv on November 25, 2023, reportedly raised more than $100 million to continue the humanitarian program for countries most affected by food shortages.

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
afghanistanAfghanistan
nigeriaNigeria
kenyaKenya
somaliaSomalia
efiopiiaEthiopia
black-seaBlack Sea
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
yemenYemen
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising