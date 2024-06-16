Zelenskyy meets with Kenyan President Raila, discusses food security and grain exports

He met with President of Kenya William Ruto. This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Kenya William Ruto to express gratitude for participating in the Peace Summit and principled support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The meeting discussed important issues of food security relevant to both countries, the development of Ukrainian-Kenyan relations and projects in the field of agricultural exports.

The heads of state also considered Kenya's possible participation in the creation of hubs for Ukrainian grain in African ports.

Thank you for your participation in the Peace Summit and your principled position in support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity - Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted .

Zelenskyy meets with Argentine President Millais at the Peace Summit, discusses the Peace Formula and bilateral cooperation