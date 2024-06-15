Zelenskyy meets with Argentine President Millais at the Peace Summit, discusses the Peace Formula and bilateral cooperation

In the framework of the Peace Summit in Switzerland, he met with Argentine President Javier Millais. This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Argentina Javier Millais in the framework of the Peace Summit held in Switzerland. The leaders discussed further steps to implement certain points of the Peace Formula.

We support Ukraine. We believe that no one has the right to attack another country. Now we have only one aggressor - russia - and the state that has been invaded is Ukraine. We strongly support Ukraine, as we emphasized in our address (at the Peace Summit - Ed.) - said Javier Milei.

In turn, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Argentina for recently joining the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

The meeting also addressed issues of bilateral cooperation, in particular in the field of trade, as well as the progress of implementation of previous agreements.

Thank you for participating in the inaugural Peace Summit. We appreciate the broad presence of Latin American countries at the Summit. I am confident that history will remember this long journey to peace - said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Today, the first plenary session of the Global Peace Summit took place in Switzerland.

